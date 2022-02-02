Woman asks Uber driver to be ‘pretend boyfriend’ to protect her from ‘aggressive’ man

Uber drivers have been grabbing the headlines of late for their kindness and going above their job description. In 2019, a driver’s story about how he saved a female passenger from a potentially dangerous situation went viral.

As he drove one late evening, he got a call to pick up a woman from a fair in the area. About a minute after accepting the ride, the passenger sent him a message through the mobile app.

“When you get here, can you pretend to be my boyfriend?”

Brandon was confused and replied, “What do you mean?”

The woman responded, “I just need you to act like you know me, and that you’re not my Uber driver.”

Since it sounded easy enough and Brandon liked helping others, the driver heeded her request. He proceeded to take off his Uber and Lyft stickers from his window.

And although he felt uncomfortable doing it, he removed his wedding ring and made a mental note to keep it out of sight.

When he arrived at the pickup location, Brandon rolled down his windows and saw a man and a woman talking in the front yard. His fare looked “very calm and collected,” but her body language towards the guy was the opposite.

In an interview with Bored Panda, he described it as a “‘stay right where you are, and I’ll be over here’ vibe.”

After seeing her ride, the woman set the scene immediately. She looked over at him and yelled, “Hi Babe! I’ll be right there!”

Brandon didn’t want to leave her hanging, so he shouted back, “Awesome, because I’m starving!” He also waved at the guy, who hesitantly waved back and looked less than thrilled to see him.

The woman got inside of the car, and once they were out of the guy’s sight, the woman let out a huge sigh of relief. Brandon assured her that everything was okay now, and he asked her about what had happened.

Still shaken from the encounter, she started telling her story.

She told Brandon that she went to the fair with a bunch of friends. In that group was a guy who was very forward with her—the type who wouldn’t take no for an answer. The man also had a history of being “very aggressive.”

The passenger thought she could escape him by heading to her car, but he followed and claimed to be a “gentleman.” So before they reached her vehicle, she pretended to have lost her keys. The pesky guy offered to give her a ride, and that’s when she thought of calling her “boyfriend.”

Brandon decided to share the story of the incident on Facebook.

He wrote: “This should never have had to happen. Men, learn to accept the word ‘no’ as a response. Learn to take responsibility for your actions. Our sons are watching you and they’re learning how to treat the women in their lives by example. Lead by a better one.”

In the post, he also shared a tip for women who might find themselves in a similar situation.

“Ladies, if you have the Uber or Lyft app, and you need an exit strategy, use the messaging system within the app. You can make special requests that could possibly save your life,” he said.

Turns out, this isn’t the first time Brandon has had to “rescue” his passengers. Previously, he had transported mothers and their kids from abusive homes to a sanctuary and picked up a young man who had just confessed to his father that he was gay, but the dad didn’t take it very well.

To all the parents out there, we hope you take every opportunity to teach your children about respect and boundaries so that we can all enjoy a safer world.

Kudos to Brandon for making sure his passenger got home safely!

