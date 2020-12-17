Say goodbye to old garland staircases; snowy penguin slides are the new adorable trend this Christmas season!

Garlands on the staircase, baubles on the Christmas tree, and giant Christmas socks hanging by the fireplace – these staple Christmas ornamentations are what you’ll find in most homes.

But as the song says, “Tis’ the season to be jolly,” so why not change things up a bit? After all, 2020 been an awful year, so it only makes sense to go above and beyond with this year’s festivities, and that includes decorations.

If you’re on the lookout for fresh ideas, we’ve got one that you’ll surely love: turning your staircase into a snowy penguin slide!

Pinterest and other DIY pages are teeming with pictures of these penguin slides, and it’s easy to see why. There’s nothing quite like seeing adorable stuffed penguins in their winter gear sliding down the staircase.

Just when we thought Christmas couldn’t get any cuter, these pieces of decor prove us wrong!

This decoration idea is not that hard to pull off, and it’s also highly versatile. There are so many styles of penguins on the market. There are stuffed variants, plastic ones, and others made of different materials. With the number of physical and online retailers out there, you surely wouldn’t run out of penguin options to choose from.

But if you’re the crafty type, you can always make a penguin figurine yourself.

After completing your penguin line up, the next thing you need is a material that resembles snow. Most art stores sell cotton snow for Christmas, and all you need to do is attach it to the railing using adhesive or tape.

There are no set rules with this decoration, so let your creativity flow. You can have as many penguins as you like and dress them up whichever way you want to; the possibilities are endless!

If you want your festive winter display to stand out, try adding some lights to the staircase before adding your cotton snow. Incorporating colorful lights into the design will have your snowy slope come to life and make it look more magical at nighttime.

If you have kids at home, they will surely love having an adorable row of penguins sliding down their staircase. And as for the grown-ups, I believe we’re never too old to enjoy something like this, right?

Here are some of the comments that the snowy penguin slide below got from Facebook users.

“Sooo adorable! Makes you smile for sure!!!”

Others wished they had stairs at home so they can recreate this scene.

“I’m looking at this thinking how nice it is and how to do it then remembered I live in a bungalow!!!! Just kidding it does look nice tho xxx”

“Would so do this if I had a banister. Think we might have to get one just for Christmas decs!”

Check out the gallery below to see sliding penguins enjoying their snowy holiday season.

Will you add these sliding penguins to your Christmas decorations this year? Let us know in the comments, or share photos if you already have them!