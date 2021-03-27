Kind truck driver helps family who ran out of gas while on the road, asks them to ‘pay it forward’

With everything that is happening in the world, everyone is in dire need of good news. And we have that exactly for you right here.

A TikTok video recently went viral, reminding everyone that there is still so much good in our midst. The video features a truck driver named Kevin, who performed an act of kindness towards a family who ran out of gas on the side of the road.

This particular family ran out of gas on their way home, and while that experience is a nightmare for every driver, they were in luck that day. That’s because a truck driver was there to help them with their dilemma!

Suddenly, Kevin pulls up in front of them and starts reversing slowly toward their car.

He hooks up their vehicle to his truck carrying loads of cheese and pulls them all the way to a nearby gas station. As if that wasn’t enough, he then filled up their tank and covered the costs.

The TikTok caption said Kevin did it “all for nothing in return — just to pay it forward.”

“And we have every intention to,” the family added.

They ended the post with these beautiful words: “Genuine kindness is actually the hardest thing to find, so thank you, Kevin.”

Here’s what TikTok users had to say about Kevin’s generous act.

“This made me so happy. This is the way the world was supposed to be.”

The video also caused some to have a stronger faith in the inherent goodness of people.

“We still have great people in this world. A lot of them. That’s what we need, more love instead of all the hate.”

Others took this opportunity to share their own words of wisdom in the comments.

“As long as you do kindness towards others, kindness will find its way to you. That’s the lesson everyone really needs to learn. Help each other…”

You can watch the entire TikTok in the video below.

Another act of kindness that’s been documented on TikTok is about this couple who gave an 89-year-old pizza delivery driver a tip of a lifetime.

A man named Carlos Valdez shared a series of videos on TikTok showing Derlin Newey’s cheerful pizza deliveries.

Derlin would always greet him with his signature tagline, “Hello, are you looking for some pizza?” every time he delivers his order.

Because of his kindness, the elderly man has become the family’s favorite pizza delivery guy. And as Carlos continued sharing clips of Derlin’s deliveries, his nearly 70K TikTok followers also became fond of the man.

Many of Carlos’ followers thought that an 89-year-old man shouldn’t be working anymore. So, he asked them to make a donation to Derlin through his Venmo account.

Money started pouring in, and Carlos ended up collecting $12,000!

Carlos and his wife personally delivered the surprise gift to Derlin’s home in Roy, Utah, and the sweet man was caught off guard.

“How do I ever say thank you?” Derlin said with tears in his eyes. “I don’t know what to say.”

Stories like these make us believe that kindness still abounds in the world. What do you think of these stories? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

