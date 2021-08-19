Man stunned after former landlord sends him check as a ‘share’ in profit made from selling his home

Finding a good apartment to rent is difficult; coming by an agreeable landlord is more so. However, there are definitely good ones out there, like the landlord featured in this story.

When Chris Robarge of Worcester, Massachusetts, recently checked his mail, he was surprised to find something from his former landlord. Upon opening the package, he was shocked to find a note along with a $2,500 check!

In the letter, the unnamed landlord said that he recently sold his home and decided to share the profits with his former tenants, who helped pay his mortgage.

The landlord said he was “glad to share” his home with Chris. He also explained how he came up with the sum allocation for each tenant.

“I calculated the amount of principal you paid each month you lived there, split it by who was living in the house at the time, and added 40 percent (the increase in value of the home from when I bought it),” he wrote.

Chris shared a snap of the letter on Facebook, noting that he did so with the landlord’s permission.

“A person I formerly rented from asked me for my current address recently,” Chris wrote in the caption. “This person rented me a space in their house that was the first place I had to actually call home when I had to leave my house after I got divorced.”

He said he paid a “completely fair amount of money” for his accommodations and that he really enjoyed his time there. But like all rental situations, Chris thought that was that.

“While it’s not much, it’s yours! It was a great house and I’m glad I was able to share it with you,” the letter read.

Chris was caught entirely off guard by his former landlord’s gesture, but he is nonetheless grateful.

“I have been sitting with this for more than a day and I am still completely beyond an actual way to describe what this act means to me,” he said.

“All that I can say is that there are people who talk about their values and there are people who actually live them, and the reason I wanted to share this is that I want to encourage us all to actually live our values.”

The act of kindness didn’t end here. Chris said he was inspired to pay it forward and decided to give away $2,000 to people in need, saying that he wants this “good deed to reach as far as possible.”

Chris has already donated $500 to Black and Pink Massachusetts and said he plans to fill every Worcester Free Fridge. He will also be donating to OurStory Edutainment and give some money out to people in the streets.

“If you can’t do what my former landlord did, let this inspire you to give whatever you can spare to someone or someplace that needs it,” Chris concluded his post.

As for the remaining $500, Chris said he will put it toward some major work that his car needs.

Chris’s post has gone viral, earning 12K reactions and 4.9K shares since it was posted last week. People were amazed by the kind-hearted landlord’s gesture, and many said it left them in tears.

“This made my eyes water. What an amazing man and so deserving of the title “lord.” one said.

“Bless you Chris for paying it forward!!! Regardless of the source of your windfall, I’m so thrilled that you shared it. Live your love,” another commented.

“Simply amazing….to go through be time, effort, and live by such a value is beautiful. Thank you for sharing,” one said.

We hope this story inspired you to “live your values,” just like this landlord. Please share this story with your friends and family!