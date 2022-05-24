The 10-year-old girl with a higher IQ than Einstein and Hawking aspires to be a NASA astronaut 

In 2019, a Mexican girl named Adhara Pérez went viral for having an IQ of 162—two points higher than the estimated IQs of famous physicists Albert Einstein and Stephen Hawking.

Adhara, 10, was diagnosed with Asperger’s Syndrome when she was three years old. This developmental disorder is on the autism spectrum and can influence a person’s ability to handle social interactions.

Because of her condition, Adhara was sometimes bullied in school. Her classmates called her “weirdo” and “oddball.” Even her teachers thought she didn’t have much of a future.

Her mother, Nallely Sanchez, witnessed how Adhara was made fun of by the other kids.

“I saw that Adhara was playing in a little house and they locked her up. And they started to chant: ‘Oddball, weirdo!’” she told Yucatan Times. “And then they started hitting the little house. So I said, I don’t want her to suffer.”

The constant bullying caused Adhara to become depressed. She didn’t want to go to school anymore, and when she did, her teachers would see her sleeping in class. She also wouldn’t show interest in any activity.

However, Nallely knew Adhara was an exceptional kid who possessed an intelligence rarely seen in most children her age. She had already mastered algebra and the periodic table at a young age.

When Nallely took her to a psychiatrist, they recommended that Adhara be taken to the Center for Attention to Talent (CEDAT), a school for the gifted. That’s when the child was confirmed to be a genius.

The girl’s abilities allowed her to finish elementary school at 5 years old, middle school by 6, and high school by 8.

Today, Adhara is earning two online degrees—Industrial Engineering in Mathematics at UNITEC and Systems Engineering at CNCI. She dreams of becoming a NASA astronaut.

Adhara also became interested in studying astrophysics at the University of Arizona. She had already been offered a scholarship by the institution, but the girl hasn’t been able to go because of the challenges of acquiring a US Visa.

In 2019, Forbes magazine listed Adhara as one of the 100 most powerful women in Mexico. The prodigy has also written a memoir titled “Don’t Give Up,” where she talks about her experiences.

Adhara also wants to support boys with autism and make science more inclusive for girls.

The young genius had also been invited to Russia after meeting the grandson of Yuri Gagarin, the first man to arrive in space, at a science and technology conference.

Adhara’s intelligence, profound research on space and time, and exceptional performance in class earned her an invitation to the special event in Russia.

“The most difficult thing was breaking the stereotype that children with autism cannot and are incapable of achieving things,” Nallely said.

According to her mom, Adhara is very excited to meet other genius kids from different parts of the world.

“In whatever condition our children have, or do not have, parents always support their children in their dreams, because dreams always come true. With constancy, 50% children and 50% parents, can achieve it,” she said.

Adhara had also attended an event in Dubai where she presented the progress of her project—a smart bracelet that can study people’s emotions. It’s currently in the development stage and in need of sponsors.

This girl surely has a bright future ahead of her, and we can’t wait to see what she does next!

Learn more about this young genius in the video below.

