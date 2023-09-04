A generous tip of $1K ballooned to $50K when people learned of the taco vendor’s dream

A hardworking man in National City got his taquero food truck with the help of a TikToker who made his taco stand to go viral.

San Diego is home to a myriad of taco shops but there was one taco stand people did not want to miss out on. It was Blue Fire Bliss, the taco stand owned by Teodoro Jimenez. This was after social media influencer Jesus Morales featured his business on TikTok.

In the viral TikTok video, Morales offered to pay Jimenez all the tacos he would sell in an hour, which amounted to about $600.

The next thing that the TikToker left Jimenez in shock: he gave him a $1000 cash tip. Jimenez started to cry and shared his desire to get a food truck. He said that the money could help him realize it.

The TikTok video quickly went viral and had amassed millions of views which paved the way for Jimenez.

After watching the video, a lot of people came to Blue Fire Bliss to get a taste of Jimenez’ sumptuous tacos and other Mexican food.

“It definitely lives up to the hype,” said Chula Vista resident Eddie Mendoza, who heard about the taco stand from TikTok.

“You get hot dogs, hamburgers, tacos, quesadillas, carne asada fries — I mean, it’s like a regular taco shop. But it’s in the street, which is even more amazing.”

This sudden surge of customers quadrupled Jimenez’s sales overnight. He was so thankful to Morales for helping him get more customers and save money for his dream food truck.

According to Morales, he knew that a food truck is expensive and can cost $100,000. This was why he set up a GoFundMe for Jimenez to help him buy a food truck and run his business more efficiently.

A couple of months later, Morales was able to raise nearly $50,000 and gave it to Jimenez so he could finally get himself a taquero food truck.

“The truth is that I did not think it would reach this point, but it gives me great joy because seeing Teodoro, his family and the business moving forward is a blessing and I hope it continues like this,” explained Morales.

Morales is known as a social media influencer who helps street food vendors. He always gives them large cash tips and helps their business go viral.

In his previous interviews, he shared that he has a soft spot for street vendors, which are mostly immigrants, as he is a child of Mexican immigrants himself.

Jimenez thanked all the people who supported his business and helped him fulfill his dreams. “Thank you for blessing me. I feel very blessed, and I also want to bless you.”

As a hardworking and patient businessman, Jimenez deserves all the blessings he has been receiving. Apart from working at his taco stand, he also worked as a cook at The Kabob Shop in Little Italy.

With the help of his family, he was able to run Blue Fire Bliss despite having another job. His son, daughter, and a family friend had different duties while Jimenez cooked the food.

Now that they have a taquero food truck, Jimenez and his family are more motivated to serve great Mexican food including tacos, burritos, carne asada fries, horchata, quesadillas, and more.

“Local communities can help their street vendors by just giving us a try,” said Josh Jimenez, Teodoro Jimenez’s son.

“That itself makes us as street vendors incredibly happy just to be able to serve customers and having them try our food and (the possibility of having) another chance in the future to serve them again.”

Watch how Jimenez’s taco stand earned the popularity it deserves: