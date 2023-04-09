Stylish 76-year-old defies stereotypes on social media by becoming a popular fashion blogger

Unapologetically stylish 76-year-old fashion blogger defies aging fashion stereotypes

A 76-year-old fashion blogger proved that fashion is for all ages as she showcased different styles and outfits on social media.

For Candace Leslie Cima, aging is inevitable but it shouldn’t keep older people in a box, especially when it comes to beauty and fashion.

Just because she’s old doesn’t mean she can’t wear beautiful and stylish clothes. This is what Cima always tells people when they question her fashion statement.

Cima’s journey to defying aging began when she created her Instagram account at 72. She wanted to know what influencers were like and discovered there weren’t many of them in her age group.

This inspired her to create her own fashion blog and upload fashion videos on social media platforms like TikTok.

Cima grew her social media presence through her ongoing documentation called “Life in my 70s.” Her videos became famous on TikTok and garnered millions of views. One of her most popular videos had 7.5 million views while the other one had 5.6 million views.

In one of her videos, Cima shared one of the age stereotypes she always sees on magazine covers.

“They would always have headlines like ‘How to look your best at 20, 30, and 40.’ Never did they mention 50, 60, and 70,” Cima recalled.

The fashion blogger realized that the best way to promote the beauty of aging is to be herself. She threw away all her reservations and openly showed people the positive sides of aging. From dresses to swimsuits, Cima aced all her try-on hauls.

A lot of her viewers were amazed by her creativity in mixing and matching different fashion pieces. Others admired her for looking really good at her age and wearing whatever she wanted.

One of the commenters wrote, “If I’m not like this when I am older then I don’t ever want to be 75.”

Nonetheless, there were still people who couldn’t help but take Cima’s actions negatively. In one of her videos, she seemed to be responding to someone who criticized her for wearing sleeveless tops.

“You’re 60, you shouldn’t be wearing that,” she quoted a cynic before replying, “I’m actually 75” while flaunting her trendy outfit and walking into her kitchen like she was on a runway.

Cima also emphasized in her video that fashion is for everyone and there is nothing wrong with reinventing one’s self.

“Reinventing yourself as you age isn’t changing who you are, it just means finding things that work with who you are now,” wrote Cima in her video caption.

Cima’s videos were not only made to show her fashion aptitude but also to provide fashion and styling tips while promoting positivity.

She didn’t have time to dwell on criticisms as she was focused on her goal of defying aging expectations and stereotypes. Her followers and supporters also motivate her to continue what she is doing and become an inspirational influencer.

Apart from uploading fashion videos, Cima is also dedicated to her fashion blog where she writes about fashion and aging.

Her blog’s goal is to inspire women from all walks of life and to remind them that aging is a natural but beautiful process that no one should be scared of. She wants to inspire women to embrace these changes and look at them positively.

“The only way that view is going to change is if we as older women show them that aging is a gift, something to be embraced, valued and shared,” the fashion blogger wrote.

“A culmination of years of discovery and learning that allows us to be the best version of ourselves. Then when and where we can, helping other women to do the same.”

Cima hopes to continue inspiring more people and discover more potential in what she is trying to fight for.

“I hope that you will follow along with me as I investigate all of our opportunities to redefine our later years in ways never done before.”

Here’s Candace in one of her fashion TikTok videos:

You can follow Candace on: YouTube, TikTok, and Website.