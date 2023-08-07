A study finds that bald men are more attractive, dominant, and confident

The notion that bad men are attractive is not popular for nothing. A lot of attractive men in Hollywood are bald such as the badass Jason Statham, the dashing Vin Diesel, and the charming Dwayne Johnson.

Not only they are attractive but according to a study, bald men are more dominant and confident than guys with hair.

Albert Mannes, an academic from the University of Pennsylvania conducted a study about men with shaved heads, and his findings have pretty surprising results. Bald men were rated as more attractive, dominant, and confident, qualities that not only attract women but also attract success.

What led Mannes to this research was his own experience in his early 30s. He started to lose his hair and just decided to shave it off one day.

The study opens with a suitable quote from comedian Larry David – “Anyone can be confident with a full head of hair. But a confident bald man — there’s your diamond in the rough.”

To find out what people think about bald men, the study conducted three experiments in which the participants were asked to rate photos and descriptions of bald men and haired men in terms of dominance, masculinity, confidence, and attractiveness.

Based on his findings, Mannes developed the theory that men who shaved their heads are seen as more powerful due to its association with “hypermasculine” images such as Hollywood action stars like Bruce Willis.

“Choosing to dispense with one’s hair is arguably a form of nonverbal behavior, a form of expression which communicates information about the self otherwise difficult to observe,” the study said. Meaning, men with shaved hair are more mysterious than men with hair.

The study also suggests that bald men are more likely to fare better economically in negotiations. This is because their looks exude confidence and dominance and most people would back down to dominant figures.

The most significant implication of this study, however, is that men might give up on hair re-growth products to achieve the looks of a dominant figure. “These men might better improve their well-being by finishing what Mother Nature has started,” the study stated.

Another survey by Skull Shaver showed that a lot of women think bald men are attractive. Among the 1,000 participants, 87.5% of different ages and nationalities gave a positive answer.

Many of the participants confirmed that it’s not the baldness that ultimately makes men look sexy and attractive but their personalities. Nonetheless, they said that they see baldness as a form of nakedness, which shows that they are honest and easy to trust.

Another group of participants finds baldness as a non-significant factor in a man’s attractiveness. They appreciate men’s sense of humor more than the hair on their heads. Of course, it is not reasonable to only focus on one’s looks when trying to find a partner.

Other women said that there are faces and head shapes that perfectly match a bald look such as those of actor Patrick Stewart. They also appreciate men who shave their heads instead of trying to camouflage their hair loss.

“Women respect and appreciate men for who they are and not for how they look. I can’t advocate for other women, but personally, I’d much rather prefer a bald man with a firebrand attitude as compared to a man with amazing locks,” said one of the participants.

Another participant had the same opinion. According to her, “Some look better without hair and some don’t. Some look pretty badass but it’s not being bald that makes them attractive, it just contributes to the look. To me, the hair or the lack of it isn’t a deciding factor if I find a man attractive.”

What do you think of bald men? Do you also find these positive characteristics in them? Watch this video on why people think bald men are attractive, dominant, and confident: