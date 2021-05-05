Stray puppy looking for love follows couple to their home and ends up getting fostered

In an ideal world, every pet would have a home. But sadly, that is far from the reality we are living in.

Every day, countless pets are being abandoned by their owners for many different reasons. Some dump them because of old age and sickness, while others leave them because they’re moving to a new place that doesn’t allow pets.

Unfortunately, many people across the world do this, leaving many pets homeless and animal shelters too overwhelmed to take every stray in.

Bulgaria’s streets are full of homeless animals, and it seems like the situation is far from being regulated.

Although animal rescue and shelter organizations in the country can take them in, it’s nearly impossible to help them all due to their overwhelming numbers.

These poor animals are often left to fend for themselves, but this brown puppy decided to take action and ask strangers for help.

This little dog directly approached a couple in Bulgaria named Stoyan and Dessy. The pair were waiting outside a grocery store when the pup took an interest in them.

The puppy looked friendly, so the pair didn’t hesitate to pet him. After finishing their errands, Stoyan and Dessy left the dog a few sausages so he can eat. However, the pup seemingly didn’t want to let them go.

He started following them around and wouldn’t stop, no matter where and how far they went. The couple even tried shaking him off, but he would still find his way to them.

The stray walked with them for a while, clearly desperate for companionship. The pup walked such a long distance that he managed to follow Stoyan and Dessy back home. They really felt bad for the pup and couldn’t resist him anymore, so they decided to welcome him into their home.

At first, the puppy was hesitant to step inside. But the moment he did, his life was changed forever.

Stoyan and Dessy first gave him food and water. After that, they gave him a warm bath and washed off all the dirt and smell stuck to his fur.

After all the pampering, the dog fell asleep on the floor, clearly feeling relieved. With nothing to worry about anymore, the pup enjoyed the sweetest slumber.

As it turns out, this isn’t the first time that Stoyan and Dessy had helped an abandoned animal.

Seeing that their local government is taking no action to address the stray animal issue in Bulgaria, Stoyan and Dessy do what they can to help animals find their forever home.

They currently have four cats under their care that they rescued from the streets. Despite having many animals in their home, they continue to foster more strays.

Aside from using their own money to provide for the cats, they’re also very lucky to have people supporting them through donations, including their 451K subscribers on YouTube.

Stoyan and Dessy have but one dream—to build their own animal shelter.

“Bulgaria is a small and poor country with lots of stray cats and not enough kind people to take them in. Our dream is to build a shelter where we could take care of many stray cats with the help of Dessy’s mom,” they wrote on their YouTube channel.

You can support Stoyan and Dessy with their mission of helping abandoned animals by simply following their PawMeow YouTube channel. Hopefully, we’ll see them fulfill their dreams someday!

Here’s a video detailing their encounter with the little brown puppy.

Please share this story with your friends and family.