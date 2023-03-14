Pentatonix puts A Capella spin on ‘Sound Of Silence’ in mesmerizing video that now has 138M views

Will Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel approve of Pentatonix cover of their classic song ‘Sound of Silence’? I believe so!

Since winning the third season of NBC’s The Sing-Off back in 2011, American a Cappella group Pentatonix has been flaring up the music scene.

Bagging $200,000 worth of prize money and a recording contract with Sony Music, the group’s presence in the industry surpassed that of the show that brought them to the spotlight, which was cancelled in 2014.

However, their record deal with Sony’s Epic Records was quickly dropped, so the group formed their own YouTube channel under the name PTXofficial.

Indeed, it was a blessing in disguise – to date, they currently have more than 20 million subscribers over 5.9 billion views.

The three-time Grammy Award-winning band has sold nearly 10 million albums worldwide and has performed countless times at their sold out shows across the globe.

Their ‘Sound of Silence’ cover published four years ago has been going viral – with 138 million views as of today – and it’s pretty obvious why! Pentatonix uploaded their own rendition of Paul Simon & Art Garfunkel’s enduring 60’s classic, “The Sound of Silence”.

It has been gaining lots of praises, with most people saying that it is the best version of the song to come out ever since heavy metal band Disturbed famously brought out the song’s much darker tones.

The quintet composed of Mitch Grassi, Kirstin Maldonado, Kevin Olusola, Scott Hoying, and Matt Sallee, who replaced Avi Kaplan when he left in 2017, has truly mastered the art of weaving their pop-style arrangements with their amazing vocal harmonies.

They can combine beatboxing, riffing, percussion, and basslines into their melodies, creating a brilliant musical feast for everyone who hears.

Without further ado, here is the Pentatonix cover of “The Sound of Silence” by Paul Simon & Garfunkel.