I bet it is also your dream to retire in a comfortable cozy home surrounded by nature. For a 68-year-old father in Florida named Mike Wynne, to spend his days in a relaxing cabin in the woods is not only a dream but a reality.

The tiny but cozy cabin he now calls home, was designed and built by his thoughtful and innovative son, Josh Wynne.

The ‘Mike’s Hammock,’ or the tiny but cozy cabin, was conceptualized by Josh when he realized that his father is getting older and will need more assistance in the future.

Hence, Josh designed a tiny but functional one-room home that is customized to meet the needs of his father.

He has decided to build his father’s new home, Mike’s Hammock, inside his property in Florida, to keep his beloved father close to him, and at the same time let him live independently.

Mike’s new home may only be a 604-square-feet cabin, yet it has everything that he needs. Especially designed for handicap accessibility, in a way that Mike can move around it with ease, even if he is by himself.

The tiny home is spacious enough and well-equipped to accommodate wheelchairs and walkers. The bathroom has a shower with a fold-down seat and grab bar for Mike’s optimal comfortability. Also, all of the cabinets are accessible from lower angles.

What makes the tiny home even more amazing is how Josh created it, not only to be handicapped-friendly, but to be eco-friendly as well.

The cozy dwelling was built out of local and recycled materials. In fact, the whole process of building his father’s new abode only produced less than one dumpster of waste!

Josh was also mindful about leaving low-energy footprint. Josh designed the cabin to be propped above its foundation. Also, in exchange of the trees that he needed to cut, he planted three trees in place.

He also installed a customized central cooling and heating system that will reduce energy consumption. In fact, even on summer and hot days, the energy consumed only costs around $25 a month!

Truly, the cozy cabin built for Mike is not only functional but stylish as well. To create the illusion of a spacious place, Josh chose to fill the home with large windows and open lighting.

This way, Mike can enjoy the scenic view and watch some animals loitering in the woods.

Mike’s new home, Mike’s Hammock, is not only boasting of its aesthetic beauty and eco-friendly design.

Knowing that this tiny but cozy cabin was built out of a son’s thoughtfulness and concern for his father, surely makes this home full of warmth and love.

Watch the video below and see the breath-taking beauty of Mike’s Hammock, serving as Josh’s testament of love for his father, Mike.



UPDATED 09/17/2021:

We are fortunate enough to hear from Josh Wynne, please read his comment below:

“I am a carpenter and custom home builder. I definitely went overboard on the detailing. I could have built a version for far less money and with less effort. I wanted to spoil him, which is something my dad had never experienced.

My dad loves his home. Now, with all that’s happening in this world, I’m happier than ever to have him close by, knowing he can safely space himself from the public.

For those who do not believe you can do something like this in your town, I’d encourage you to speak at your next public hearing about the importance of multi-generational housing opportunities.

This crisis has highlighted the issues with keeping our aging loved ones in senior housing facilities. It is past time we take by our rights to use our lands responsibly, and for the benefit of our families and our community. Archaic zoning laws must be repealed!”

Thanks for all the kind words.

— Josh Wynne Construction | Facebook Page