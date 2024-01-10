Six young men with Down syndrome adopted together by kind couple: ‘Everyone Deserves a Family’

Young men with Down syndrome and other developmental disabilities rarely get adopted. However, Shannon and Troy Pinkerton believed that “everyone deserves a family.”

Though they have four biological children, they adopted 6 young men with Down syndrome and tried to give them the lives they deserve.

The Pinkertons’ Adoption Journey

The Pinkertons’ adoption journey began in 2009 when they met Joey, who was then 10. Their youngest son Cody begged them to adopt him, which they gladly did.

Fifteen years later, they adopted more teens and young adults with Down syndrome. They are Devlin, 18, Julian, 20, Cameron, 23, Anthony, 25, and Tracee, 28.

Like other adoptions, bringing all the young men together also came with challenges. About six years ago, Cameron and Julian were taken out of the Pinkertons’ home for 11 months.

The foster care official believed that they already had too many children with special needs in their home. Luckily, the situation was resolved and the 6 young men were never separated again.

No Stranger to Helping People

Apart from Down syndrome, some of the boys have other developmental disabilities. Tracee is nonverbal and has autism while Cameron is blind and has dwarfism.

It was never a problem for the Pinkerton couple; nonetheless. “People will say, ‘I couldn’t do what you do,’ but this is normal for me,’” Shannon explained. “I grew up with six women living with us. This is all I’ve ever known.”

Shannon’s mother, Jane Barett ran a residential group and their family cared for a woman with Down syndrome who has been in her life since she was five.

She also learned a lot of tricks from her mother about dealing with their children with developmental disabilities. One of these is only taking them to familiar places where they know the servers.

Going On Adventures

Troy shared that the kids are happy doing fun things outside. “They are either camping or going to Disneyland or riding horses. If they were maybe in a facility, they’d live day by day and wouldn’t get to do what so-called normal people get to do. But they are definitely on the go, these kids.”

Though it is very busy, the boys bring a lot of joy to their family, Troy added. “We just want to help them and give them a place to call their home.”

Unconventional Family

Shannon only has good words for the boys. She adores them so much and loves them all equally. “If you get to know them, you just fall in love with them. They don’t judge anybody on anything. They are so kind,” she said.

She also feels blessed with their unconventional family. “I think every kid deserves a home,” Shannon said. “I would love every kid to have a home and not be bounced around the foster care system, whether they’re a special needs kid, or one that doesn’t have special needs behaviors. I just think there’s a family for every kid.”

Just Like a Typical Family

Shannon said that their family is just like other families. On a typical day, she goes to the supermarket with the boys. She shares videos on social media of the Pinkerton boys enjoying shopping while going up and down the aisles.

As for her parenting style, she described it as loving but firm. She expects her boys to listen to them and follow the rules, especially in public.

“Everyone has a job, for instance, Tracee and Cameron will push the cart. Everyone sticks with a buddy,” shared Shannon. “Joey enjoys cooking, while Devlin loves being a cowboy, and riding horses with his dad.” All the boys have designated chores around their 40-acre property in Glenrock, Wyoming.

“Do the brothers fight sometimes? Yes. Will you find dishes in my sink? Probably,” Shannon said. “Do we love each other? You bet.”

In the video below, the Pinkertons show us that everyone deserves a happy home, especially those with developmental disabilities. If you want to learn more about this beautiful family, follow them on Instagram.

Watch it and be amazed by their unconventional yet happy family: