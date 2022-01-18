Touching reunion between owner and pet missing amid the harsh winter weather captured on camera

The holidays had been a little less bright for Roger Jacobs after his dog, Salty, went missing a few days before Christmas.

The seven-year-old English Setter managed to escape through an unlatched gate at Jacobs’s home in Shepherd, Montana.

Jacobs, 68, has had Salty since she was a puppy and even trained her to join his hunting trips, so it was unusual for her to just run away.

The father of three and his family searched for Salty day and night, whistling for her and trying to track her pawprints in the snow. They also posted online to see if anyone in the community had seen her.

But after a week with no signs of Salty, they started to lose hope.

Jacobs feared the canine may have gone into the highway—until a family friend named Bill Lepley called with some positive news.

Lepley said he spotted a dog who looked just like Salty across the Yellowstone River. Becky Anderson, Jacobs’s daughter, said she tried not to get her hopes up, especially knowing that the dog had been gone for a week at below zero temperatures. Still, she drove with her two children to confirm if it was really Salty.

When they pulled up, they instantly knew that it was her!

Lepley then drove Salty to Jacobs’s location and let her out in a snowy field to meet her owner. Their tear-filled reunion on the riverbank was captured on video by Anderson.

It’s a miracle that Salty survived the harsh winter conditions all on her own. Jacobs believes his dog found a straw stack or haystack to bail into at night.

After spending a week in the snow, Salty sustained a wound to her front leg and had some ice stuck between her pads. The dog also lost about ten pounds through the ordeal, but she is in good health overall.

Today, Salty has settled right back into her regular life and is happy to be home with her family.

Watch Salty’s happy reunion with her beloved owner in the video below.

Speaking of reunions, this one between a dog and its owner will surely pull at your heartstrings.

When Pat lost his dog, Blue, around the second quarter of 2020, he had all about given hope of finding him. The pup went missing when Pat was still living in Tennessee, but he had relocated to Texas for work. With that, Pat thought he would never see his best friend again.

He had no idea that Blue was rescued by the Washington County Animal Shelter in Tennessee.

In April 2020, an unidentified person called to alert them about a stray pit bull who had shown up at his house. An animal control officer then drove there to pick up the lost pup and took him to the facility.

The shelter staff described Blue as a “happy-go-lucky dog.” He loved everyone he met at the shelter.

Because of the pandemic, the shelter had to close its doors and limit the number of visitors. They had no choice but to wait for someone to pick up or adopt Blue.

To increase his chances of being adopted, they shared a video of Blue playing with his favorite ball on Facebook. After a while, one person commented that it was his dog.

That man was Pat, who had been looking for Blue for about half a year. Luckily, a friend saw his video on Facebook and forwarded it to him.

Once the shelter confirmed that Pat was his owner, the latter drove 1,200 miles to pick him up from the facility. Blue appeared to be shocked at first upon seeing his owner again after 200 days of separation, but he ended up giving Pat lots of kisses and trying to play with him. Their happy reunion was captured by the shelter staff.

“That’s my boy,” Pat said upon seeing his dog. “I missed you so much.”

We’re so glad that these dogs have found their way back home!

***Did you enjoy our feel-good and positive story? You can help support our site by simply SUBSCRIBING and sharing our stories with your friends and family.