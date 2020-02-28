Rescue puppy in a shelter charms with his adorable smile when people talk sweetly to him

Please share our story on: Pinterest Email

The Humane Society of Northwest Louisiana just welcomed a new resident to their shelter, a Labrador Retriever mix puppy with a unique and adorable trait – a smiling face!

The organization’s director Courtney Wingate was at Caddo Animal Control when she noticed three little Lab puppies in a kennel. She couldn’t leave them behind, especially when one of them flashed her the cutest smile she had ever seen.

Wingate called volunteer Sarrah Walton to pick up the 8-week-old dogs. Walton was a big fan of the Louisiana State University’s football team, so she named dog siblings Joe, Burreaux, and O, after its quarterback and coach.

The three puppies tested positive for parvovirus at the shelter, but when they were transferred to the Humane Society of Northwest Louisiana, they checked out healthy. A few days after, however, Burreaux fell sick. They brought him back to the vet and discovered that he had the virus. The pup received treatment for it at the animal hospital and made a fantastic recovery.

When he returned to the rescue, Walton noticed that Burreaux would smile whenever someone would talk to him in a high-pitched voice. When people tell him he’s a good boy, Burreaux will charm them with a wide grin.

“It’s whenever you’re talking real sweet to him … he gets this smile like he wants something,” Walton told The Dodo. “[It’s] like he’s telling you, ‘Come pet me, come love me.’”

When the three dogs were put up for adoption, the rescue posted a video of Joe on Facebook playing fetch. This special talent got him adopted immediately.

“The entire litter was friendly and sweet, and they like to play,” Walton said. “Burreaux and his sister are starting to learn fetch, too.”

Walton and Wingate wanted the rest of Joe’s siblings to find their forever families, too. They couldn’t take a video of Burreaux playing fetch because he wasn’t good at it yet, so instead, they talked sweetly to him. Sure enough, it worked, and the camera was able to capture the pup’s signature wide grin!

“And we were thinking, ‘Burreaux wants a home so bad that he’s always smiling, trying to cute it up,’” Walton said. “So we took that video, and now it’s going viral.”

Since posting the video on February 22, Burreaux’s smiling video has garnered 74,000 views. But despite winning the hearts of many, this happy dog and his sister O still haven’t found a forever family.

The rescue describes Burreaux as an active, playful, and sweet dog. He is “the runt of the bunch.” He is up to date on his vaccinations and has been neutered. He has also been microchipped and is on flea and tick prevention. The pup has some hair loss on his tail, but it is now growing back. The adoption fee for Burreaux is $200.

Watch the video below to see this adorable puppy flash his big smile.

If you’d like to make Burreaux and O part of your family, visit the Humane Society of Northwest Louisiana website to fill out an adoption application.

STORY h/t : The Dodo (This site is for everyone who loves animals and wants to spread that love and make the world a better place for them.)