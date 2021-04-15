People are using laundry baskets to grow their own strawberries, and it’s the best gardening idea ever

If you’ve been wanting to grow your own strawberries, maybe now is your chance to start!

Many people have been looking into growing their own food naturally without using chemicals, leading to the rise of sustainable gardening methods that don’t take up a lot of space.

One example is the rising trend of laundry baskets being used as strawberry planters. This take on gardening has become a huge hit, especially because it involves using cheap materials that are easy to find.

Another great thing about this strawberry planter is that it’s supposed to keep the bugs away, which is a huge help since these fruits tend to attract pests.

How To Make Your Own Strawberry Planter

These unique planters allow you to grow juicy, red strawberries. Luckily, making one is a pretty straightforward process.

Here’s a step-by-step guide.

Take a laundry basket and cut a small hole in the bottom for proper drainage. Place a burlap sack inside and let the flaps hang over the top. Fill the container with soil. Trim the burlap flaps so that the sack is even with the rim of the basket. Cut through some of the basket’s holes. Insert baby strawberry plants into the cut-out holes and on top. Place the planter under direct sunlight.

This method of growing strawberries is perfect for those who don’t have a lot of garden space. Since the fruits are grown inside baskets, you wouldn’t have berries strewn across your yard.

Tips On Growing Strawberries In Your Garden

Make sure your strawberries get at least eight hours of sunlight a day. Add plenty of compost to the soil and fertilize them with a water-soluble fertilizer right after planting the seeds and after the blooms appear.

Water them multiple times a week to keep the soil moist. The best time to water them is during the morning so that the berries are dry by evening.

This could prevent them from rotting on the vine. Also, make sure to regularly trim weeds, especially during the first few months.

To deter snails and slugs, you can place straw around the plants before the fruits appear. For birds and small mammals, you can put netting around the berries to deter them.

Pick a netting cage with holes that can’t stretch or trap creatures to allow pollinators easy access and protect the lives of other animals.

Another nifty trick that will help keep the critters from stealing your strawberries is painting some rocks to look like them.

Fruits will be ready for harvesting typically around 4 to 6 weeks after blossoming, so make sure to keep an eye on your strawberry planters during this time.

How To Harvest Strawberries

Now comes every gardener’s favorite part—harvesting!

When it’s time to harvest, make sure to only pick the strawberries after they have fully turned red. That’s because they will not ripen further after being picked from the vine.

Pluck them out by pinching the stalks to avoid mushing the fruits with your fingers.

Make sure your strawberries are completely dry before storing them in the fridge. Damp berries tend to get moldy easily, so after washing them, blot them with paper towels.

Unwashed strawberries can last in the fridge for about three to five days. But if you happen to harvest lots of them, you can try making jam or smoothies! You can also freeze them whole; this will keep them for about two months.

If you need a visual guide on making your own strawberry planter, the video below from Garden Answer provides some great instructions on how you can do it.

Have you tried planting strawberries in your garden? How did it turn out? Leave a comment below!