Mom of 4 wakes from coma a day before family planned to take her off ventilator

What happened to this COVID-19 survivor from Georgia is nothing short of a miracle. Just when her family had decided to take her off the ventilator, Lisa Martin suddenly woke up after being in an induced coma for over a month.

The odds were stacked against the 49-year-old when she was admitted to the Memorial Satilla Health emergency room in Waycross, Georgia, in September because of COVID-19 complications.

It all went downhill from there. On October 20, she was comatose. The hospital called in her family to say goodbye. But not wanting to give up easily, the Martins decided to give it 11 days before making a final decision about taking her off the ventilator.

As if Lisa knew what was about to happen, the mom of four broke out of her sedatives just in time during the eleventh day!

On December 31, the day of her release, Lisa walked out of the facility using a rolling walker as medical staff clapped and cheered for her. The momentous occasion was captured on video, and the hospital shared it on their Facebook page.

“Her amazing journey includes 59 days on a ventilator, 40 days in an induced coma and surviving a frontal lobe stroke,” they wrote in the caption.

Lisa, a teaching consultant, said she can’t wrap her head around everything that has happened.

“I am shocked but amongst all the overwhelming feelings, I feel like this is definitely a God thing,” the miracle patient told PEOPLE. “I got to a point where I felt like no one cared for me. I didn’t have a lot of friends, my kids are all grown up and independent and my husband works all the time. I was lonely, but this experience has shown me how loved I truly am.”

Lisa shares three daughters and one son with her husband of 29 years, Jeff Martin. Their children Madison Martin, 27; Harper Lee Martin, 25; Natalie Fuller, 22; and Jack Martin, 19; are thankful that their mom survived this ordeal.

Madison told PEOPLE her mom is currently using a walker and a wheelchair to get around. She also has an oxygen cannula to assist her breathing.

According to her, Lisa is able to “eat, talk and do a lot of things independently.” She can even tie her shoes now!

Despite going through this horrifying chapter in their lives, the Martins kept their Christian faith strong through it all. In fact, they’re viewing the event as something that can fulfill a purpose.

“Did it suck for my mom to get COVID, almost die and now fight to get back to having a normal life? Absolutely! But if God wanted to use my mom as an example on how to keep faith during struggles, dark times and hardships, then I thank God for using my mom,” Madison said.

Jeff, on the other hand, admitted that he wasn’t taking the virus seriously at all until his wife had it. He thought Lisa was just “buying into the hype” by following proper precautions such as wearing a mask and using hand sanitizer.

But things have changed after almost being taken off the ventilator and losing his beloved wife, and the 52-year-old is now taking the virus seriously.

Now that her story has gone viral, Jeff wants people to be encouraged by Lisa’s healing journey.

“I know that doctors can treat patients medically, but healing comes from God. And I just … I’m thankful that she lived, but I’m also just very aware of the pain of watching others who lost their family members to this,” he said.

The Martins are certainly heading into the new year with grateful hearts. Share this amazing story of recovery with your friends and family!

