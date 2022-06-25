Mom marches son to girl’s house to make him apologize for calling her ‘fat’ and ‘ugly’

A single mom in the U.K. showed her son some “old school” parenting after learning that he had been sending vile messages to a girl at school.

Samm Jane, 32, was “fuming” after teachers called her to say that her 12-year-old boy had been sending cruel texts to a fellow student.

When Dave (name changed to protect identity) got home from school, Samm asked him to unlock his phone and give it to her. She scrolled until she got to his conversation with a girl, whom he called names like “fat,” “ugly,” “c**t,” “t**t,” and a “b***h.”

Dave also told her, “I never want to see your ugly face in school. Your ugly face and fat body offend me.”

When the poor girl responded with, “Stop being horrible to me,” he answered with voice notes and said, “Urgh, you’re disgusting.”

In a now-viral TikTok, Samm recalled she was “shaking with anger” after seeing her son’s offensive messages.

“I was like “What are you playing at?'” she said.

“She does my head in at school,” Dave replied, to which Samm said, “I don’t give a f**k.”

Samm told him, “She’s going to be looking in the mirror now and feeling so insecure.”

The single mom of five just couldn’t let it go. When she asked the school what the girl’s name was, they wouldn’t give it to her due to data protection rules. But through some digging, Samm found out where she lived.

She then made Dave spend £10 ($12) out of the £100 ($123) he got for his birthday to buy flowers and chocolates for the girl.

Samm then marched the boy to the girl’s front door and asked him to apologize to the girl and her parents, who later praised the mother for being a “decent parent” and doing the right thing by saying sorry.

As punishment, Samm confiscated all of Dave’s electronic devices. The boy was so desperate to get his phone back that he even offered his own mother money.

On June 8, one day after receiving the alarming call from the school about Dave’s behavior, Samm shared her story on TikTok. That clip has been viewed a whopping 1.1 million times on the platform.

Dave turned 12 the next day, but it’s safe to say he didn’t have the most enjoyable birthday because of what he did.

Samm added that she made her son explain what he was saying sorry for after bringing him to the girl’s house. Turns out, the victim hadn’t even told her parents that she was being bullied.

“I’m not going to lie mate, if you were a grown-ass man and you said that to my daughter, I would have kicked your head in,” her dad told him.

Samm said she made it clear that her son would “never speak to a female like that again.” The girl’s mom texted her afterward to say they appreciated the gesture.

“I just want to thank you for being a decent parent. Not many would have had the guts to do what you’ve done today. She hadn’t even told me anything was going on, she just said they had fallen out. Thank you for her flowers and chocolates, I think she was a bit shocked when you came around,” the text read.

Samm has always taught Dave to respect women, which is why this incident came as a shock to her.

Since the apology, Samm has ensured that Dave understands how hurtful words can affect people.

“I sat Dave down and explained how people kill themselves or self-harm because of what people say,” she said. “I’ve always told him about body positivity, about how women come in different shapes and sizes. That’s why I was so angry – why would he say all these things when I’ve told him to be respectful?”

Samm didn’t expect her video would gain such massive attention. She said her phone buzzed with notifications non-stop for three days afterward.

“I wanted to share it so other people could see it and think ‘I don’t want my boy to be like that,'” she said. “We’ve got to bring up the next generation. It’d be so much easier if parents taught their boys – and girls – to apologize and to make up.”

She believes that if a million people have seen her video, then a million parents can also make a change.

Watch Samm’s viral TikTok in the video below.

***Did you enjoy our feel-good and positive story? You can help support our site by simply SUBSCRIBING and sharing our stories with your friends and family.