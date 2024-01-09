Burger King worker who didn’t miss a day of work in 27 years gives tour of new home funded by crowdfunding donations

Crowdfunding donations changed the life of a Burger King worker who didn’t miss a day of work in 27 years.

After his story went viral last year, Kevin Ford was able to buy a home, thanks to a GoFundMe donation of nearly $450,000.

Since 1995, 54-year-old Kevin Ford has been a Las Vegas Burger King employee, working as a cashier and cooking at the chain’s McCarran International Airport location. On his 27th anniversary with the company, his bosses gave him a backpack filled with knickknacks.

“I’ve worked here 27 years, never missed not one day of work, never even called out,” Ford cheerfully said before he opened the plastic drawstring backpack. Inside the bag were chocolates, two pens, two keychains, a lanyard, two packs of Life Savers, a Starbucks cup, and a movie ticket.

This was captured in a video which also went viral. A lot of people were shocked that Ford was given such measly gifts considering his hard work and loyalty to the company. They said it was so wrong on so many levels and Ford deserved a lot more than what he received.

Soon, Ford’s daughter Seryna set up a GoFundMe to honor her father’s hard work. She explained that her father started his job as a single father and when he re-married and the family grew; he continued working at Burger King because of the amazing health insurance benefits.

The initial goal of the fundraising was only $2,700 but the numbers quickly began to roll in within the first two days. Ford’s only wish was to see his grandchildren, whom he hadn’t seen for four years.

In July last year, his wish finally came true. He flew to New York City and got reunited with his grandchildren on “The Today Show.” “I’ve been crying for all these days as it is and of course, I’m crying live on TV again seeing my grandbabies”, said Ford.

Months later, the crowdfunding donations for Ford reached nearly $450,000. This was when he figured out how to make use of all the blessings he was receiving.

On Dec. 9, he posted an update video on Instagram and TikTok, sharing the good news that he bought a house in Pahrump, Nevada with three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

“I’m trying to get through without crying but I wanted to show you something, something you made possible,” Ford said in the video. “I know it’s not a mansion, but it’s mine.”

“I want to thank everyone all around the world for what you’ve done for me, something I have never thought would be possible for me: homeownership,” Ford added. “Now my kids and my grandkids have someplace to come visit me.”

Ford gave a quick tour of his new home, showing his kitchen, living room, and outdoor deck. He said that he loved the backyard and that he did not have any neighbors to his right. However, he had to get used to the quietness of the place.

Apart from a new home, Ford shared that he used a portion of the funds to buy his dream car. He also shared some with his daughter, which she used to buy a house for herself.

Ford continued to maintain his attendance record and work hard for his and his family’s future. He said that he is setting some money aside to open a little restaurant one day.

The crowdfunding donations for Ford is still running. Many people donated $27 to honor his 27 years of service with Burger King. Though it still feels like a dream for Ford, he is very thankful for everyone who helped him and keeps donating.

“I tell people all the time that if you have lost faith in your God, your beliefs, or just life, you can hold me up as an example. Just look at what the world has done for a perfect stranger.”

Watch this video as Kevin Ford takes you to a tour of his new humble home: