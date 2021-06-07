Portugal introduces the world’s longest pedestrian suspension bridge — and it’s ‘terrifying’!

Portugal prides itself on having stunning cities and scenic landscapes. Now, it is showcasing another exceptional destination – 516 Arouca Bridge, the longest pedestrian suspension bridge in the world.

Situated in the town of Arouca, Northern Portugal, the new 516 Arouca suspension bridge measures 516 meters (1,700) feet and hangs 175 meters above River Paiva. The ingenious design of the bridge was crafted by Itecons, a Portuguese design, and engineering studio.

The design team wanted to preserve the spectacular nature views so they made the decks and railings out of metal grids. They also used two gigantic V-shaped towers to support the structure of both cliffs.

The trek across the bridge only takes 5 to 10 minutes depending on a person’s pace. For people who love heights, it may be an easy trek but it can be challenging for those who don’t.

Walking across the longest suspension bridge is definitely not for the faint of heart. It takes a lot of courage to set foot on this bridge seeing how high it is.

However, for adventure-seeking people, the trip to 516 Arouca can be thrilling and satisfying. They will not only enjoy the heights but their eyes can also feast on incredible views of nature.

One of the first people who mustered the courage to walk across the bridge was Higo Xavier. “I was a little afraid, but it was so worth it,” he said.

Though it was a little scary, he said that he enjoyed the adrenaline rush and found it a unique and extraordinary experience.

Rui Brandao is another courageous individual who tried the suspension bridge. He recommended the experience even he avoided looking down. “I strongly advise you to come even if, like me, you have vertigo. I have to say I haven’t felt it at all,” Brandao said.

The bridge took two years to build but the residents believe it was worth the wait. According to Emanuel, a local tour guide, it is not only a breath of fresh air for the community but it is also a great investment for the country.

The ongoing pandemic has hit a lot of economies and the Portuguese are hopeful that this new amazing destination will help the country get back up again.

As Coronavirus restrictions relax little by little, more tourists from different towns and even abroad are expected to visit Arouca.

Apart from the suspension bridge, there are many other tourist attractions that people can enjoy in this town such as Arouca Geopark and Passadicos do Polva.

The suspension bridge will open throughout the year except for Christmas so if you want to visit this amazing destination, you can check 516 Arouca’s website for more details.

It will also give you more information about traveling in Arouca such as where to eat, where else to go and what other activities you can do while in town.

Remember, 516 Arouca is not for the faint of heart but once you mustered enough courage, you will surely enjoy the experience whether you love heights or not.

To learn more about this story, please watch the video below: