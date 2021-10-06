Kate Moss’ daughter Lila is raising awareness of Type 1 diabetes by showing her insulin pump in the runway

Raising awareness about an illness or a cause becomes easier when a famous person takes the lead. That’s exactly what young model Lila Grace Moss did when she walked the runway during the recently concluded Fendi and Versace show or “Fendace” during the Milan Fashion Week.

Like her famous mom Kate Moss, Lila Grace began modeling at the age of 14. The catwalker is making her own name in the industry and inspiring countless fans in the process, especially when she sported the latest looks from the houses along with her insulin pump during the combined show.

Lila Grace donned a baroque-style jacket and a one-piece swimsuit. With her legs on full display, the insulin pump attached to the outside of her left thigh was also left uncovered for the world to see.

The 19-year-old has Type 1 diabetes, a non-preventable condition that happens when the pancreas doesn’t make enough insulin, a hormone that regulates levels of blood sugar. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it is typically diagnosed in childhood or adolescence.

The insulin pump Lila Grace wore is called the Omnipod DASH, a tubeless pump with insulin worn directly on the body, delivering doses of the hormone in the blood for 72 hours. The device is waterproof and tangle-proof, allowing users to use it in different environments.

Insulet, the manufacturer of Omnipod DASH, said that this is a significant moment for visibility.

“While some may be surprised to see diabetes technology on one of the fashion world’s biggest stages, it’s exactly what we want to see more of,” said chief marketing officer Lei Mercado.

“Inclusivity and normalization of diabetes is one of our main goals and we’re honored to see diabetes technology worn proudly, hopefully inspiring others to do the same.”

“I think not many people know that I have diabetes. It’s not visible from the outside, so no one would really know just by looking at you. I have type 1,” the young model told The Kit in August 2020 about her diagnosis.

When asked about her thoughts on getting involved in supporting the cause in the future, she said, “Yeah, I’d definitely like to try and help as much as I can. There’s loads of things I’d like to try and help with.”

Lila Grace shared a carousel post on Instagram, including a snap of herself on the runway, videos of her walk, and fun behind-the-scenes moments from the show. She thanked Fendi, Versace, the designers, and her glam team in her caption.

Although she didn’t call attention to her insulin pump in her caption, her Instagram followers were quick to praise her bravery and for being an inspiration to other people with diabetes.

“I love showing my 11yr old T1 daughter your pics. Thank you for wearing your Insulin pump so proudly,” one fan said.

“Absolutely love that you don’t hide your pod, you’re an inspiration to so many living with T1 diabetes,” another Instagram user commented, “Thank you so much for all diabetics girls and women.”

A fellow model who also has Type 1 diabetes had a message for the supermodel, “You are a queen and I want these pics everywhere cos the more we share of T1 diabetes the better.”

“You are truly so inspiring thanks for showing the world you can do anything and more even when you have type 1 diabetes. (from a mother with a son with the same Illness),” one parent noted.

This is the first time the supermodel has displayed her insulin pump on the runway, but she has been modeling since last year.

In October 2020, she debuted on the catwalk for Miu Miu during Paris Fashion Week, describing it as “the dreamiest show” in an Instagram post she shared after the event.

Kudos to Lila Grace for showing her authentic self on the runway and for representing the Type 1 diabetes community as she did.

