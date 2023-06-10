Home Depot is selling customizable prefab tiny houses with roof deck for under $50K — see inside

More and more people are choosing to downsize their homes through a growing trend called tiny living.

These small homes are not only cost-effective but also environmentally friendly and space-saving. Compact homes can offer significant advantages if you’re willing to sacrifice some space.

Recent surveys show that the tiny house movement is gaining popularity as Americans seek more affordable housing options.

Many individuals are attracted to downsizing their living spaces and embracing sustainable living practices.

If you’re looking for a compact and convenient housing option, Home Depot prefab tiny houses cost between $4,000 to $45,000.

The cost varies depending on factors such as the size of the unit, available amenities, and assembly requirements.

These tiny houses can serve as a backyard getaway, cabin guest house or offer a potential solution to the ongoing housing market challenges.

Home Depot’s product description states that their tiny prefab houses are “architecturally designed to provide extra space outside your home for personal use.”

While the picture may show a complete home with windows and doors, it’s important to note that the kit for the Home Depot prefab tiny houses includes only the necessary parts for assembly and a steel frame made of strong and durable steel that is resistant to termites, requires minimal upkeep, and won’t “won’t bend, twist, warp, or mold.”

Moreover, according to PLUS 1 Homes, the company behind these Home Depot prefab tiny houses, the steel frame structures offer additional benefits: they are fire-resistant, unaffected by pests, and can be recycled, USA Today noted.

The product description also states that customers can fully customize and personalize their Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) to align with their specific requirements, budget, and personal taste.

“The Home Depot offers most finishings you’ll need to complete your personal space such as doors, windows, electrical, plumbing, and finishes,” the product description added.

According to information provided on the Home Depot website, the $43,832 price tag covers the steel structure and necessary assembly components for the house.

However, additional expenses for features such as doors, windows, electrical installations, plumbing systems, and other elements will be incurred.

These additional costs can amount to several thousand dollars. The website also mentions that the deck is an optional upgrade, implying that it is not included in the base price.

The prefabricated frames of these tiny houses are designed with punched holes, which facilitate the installation of electrical and plumbing systems.

Additionally, the interior layout allows for the inclusion of two small kitchens, with one positioned across from the sofa and another situated on the upper deck.

Furthermore, these models can be customized to withstand various natural disasters, such as earthquakes, hurricanes, tornadoes, or heavy snowfall, ensuring the protection of your investment.

Each model offers the flexibility of upgrade options, allowing you to personalize and enhance your living space.

The frame kits are available in various sizes, from compact 96 square feet up to spacious 3,000 square feet, catering to different space requirements and preferences.

Prospective buyers may wonder whether Home Depot prefab tiny houses come pre-assembled upon delivery.

However, the company follows a different approach, as they do not pre-build the houses before shipping. Instead, they offer assistance in connecting customers with local contractors who can lend their expertise during the assembly process.

Furthermore, it is crucial to note that obtaining permission from local zoning councils is typically a prerequisite for constructing an accessory dwelling unit (ADU) on your property.

This requirement applies to most projects of this kind, ensuring compliance with local regulations and guidelines.

Over the last year, there has been a notable revival of interest in tiny houses, capturing the attention of many homebuyers.

With a limited supply of houses and soaring mortgage rates, tiny homes have emerged as a potentially more affordable housing option, particularly for millennials and Gen Z homebuyers.