The Greenville Police Department in South Carolina had a proud moment after one of its police officers helped reunite a homeless man with his family who lived in another state.

Lieutenant Conroy is more than just a police officer. Apart from doing his work responsibilities, he also has another mission: to reunite homeless people in the community with their families.

The officer knew that it would be easier for them to get back on their feet if they have a family to support them.

While on duty, Lieutenant Conroy met a man called Mr. Bryant. He had been roaming around Greenville for two years, without a home and far away from his family. This broke the heart of the police officer so he worked hard to help him reunite with them.

Lieutenant Conroy successfully found where Mr. Bryant’s family lives. They are currently in Virginia, 350 miles away from where they are. Greenville Police Department said that the man’s family was delighted to know that Mr. Bryant had been found. They traveled from Virginia to South Carolina to pick him up.

The department shared the reunion story on Facebook. “It’s heartwarming to see the positive impact of such efforts,” they wrote. The post amazed a lot of people and received favorable comments and praises for Lieutenant Conroy and the Greenville Police Department.

“You’re way up on the top of the list as one of the best cops and all around. Great guy in the upstate. You always go the extra mile to help others,” wrote one of the commenters, Isa Brown.

“Wow! That’s awesome! Lt. Conroy, what a wonderful responsibility you have. Thank you and thank you Greenville Police Dept.,” another one wrote. “Oh, how I love this! May God continue to bless you to make an amazing difference, Lt. Conroy,” Penni Reaves Deaton wrote.

Homelessness is rampant in America and over 500, 000 Americans suffer from it. Luckily, police officers and other government bodies work together to solve this problem and reunite homeless people with their families.

Recently, two New Jersey police officers gave a helping hand to a homeless person and helped him reunite with his family.

He was homeless for over 20 years and lost touch with his relatives when he moved to Florida. In their heartwarming reunion, he hugged his daughter and granddaughter tightly and thanked the officers who helped him.

Even amidst the pandemic where there were lots of restrictions and challenges, police officers did not stop helping homeless people. Apart from helping them with their basic needs, they also offered to find their loved ones.

Three years ago, the Hillsboro Police Department helped a homeless man from Arizona reunite with his family. They shared the man’s story on Facebook with his photo and wrote that he encountered some challenges which caused his homelessness.

“He connected with one of our crisis intervention team officers a few months ago looking for help finding his family,” they wrote.

“Even with the pandemic making certain aspects of this challenging, we’re thrilled to report Scooter is now happily reunited with his brother and living with him safely in Arizona,” the Hillsboro Police Department added.

There are countless stories where police officers offer to help the homeless after hearing their stories. Though it is not their job to help them reunite with their loved ones, they wholeheartedly do it without expecting anything in return.

Kudos to these heroes in police uniforms who love helping the homeless! May their kindness and compassion spread and be followed by other police officers and civilians alike.

Watch Lieutenant Conroy’s commendable act of kindness in this video: