Elderly man takes hair and makeup lessons to help wife struggling with her vision

When it comes to making his wife happy, this elderly man from Canada has got it down.

The 79-year-old man, who wishes to remain anonymous, recently went viral after photos of him taking hair and makeup lessons to help his wife look beautiful made the rounds on social media.

He visited Delmar College of Hair and Esthetics in Alberta, Canada, on a quiet afternoon on April 22 with a mission. Although he wasn’t the typical “beauty student,” the man told the school’s director, Carrie Hannah, that he wanted to learn some skills so that he can help his wife curl her hair.

He asked if there were any upcoming classes he could join, but Hannah offered him something better—an impromptu lesson!

Knowing that his wife of 50 plus years always cared about her appearance, the man wanted to help her.

“He started to explain that his wife was struggling with her vision right now, and was struggling to curl her own hair and was burning herself,” Hannah said in an interview with City News. “He really wanted to help her.”

While there, Hannah said the gentleman pulled out pictures from his wallet and proudly showed everyone his wife, boasting about how beautiful she has always been. He also told them about her extraordinary skill of typing over 100 words a minute when she was still working.

Hair Design by Britney shared a few photos taken during the lesson on Facebook. In the pictures, the man appears to watch a demonstration and then tries using the curling wand himself on a mannequin.

According to the post, a student “taught him how to do volume curls on short hair” and “how to protect her skin from being burned.” They even added a bonus tutorial on applying mascara!

The post touched many viewers and has since gone viral, gathering over 145,000 reactions and 368,000 shares on Facebook. In addition, more than 25,000 people took to the comments section to share how they were moved by the man’s sweet gesture.

“A true role model! He is a man who loves his wife and shows it with acts of kindness-what a treasure,” one commenter wrote.

“This is the best thing I’ve seen in such a long time! This world needs more people like him and you for having patience, compassion, and just having a heart in general! What a lovely act of kindness!” added another.

Others also thanked the Delmar College of Hair and Esthetics for making an effort to teach the man.

“What a wonderful and heartwarming story. She is so lucky to have a great husband to go the extra mile. Thank you for taking the time to teach him,” a woman wrote.

The man spent about an hour learning everything he could about fixing hair and applying makeup.

In her 31-year-old career, Hannah said she’s never had to do this kind of impromptu beauty lesson before—let alone with a man in his 70s.

“He just genuinely warmed everyone’s hearts…We really needed some cheering up, and he sure did it,” she said.

It was clear that the man and his wife still look after each other, and the decades have only made their love and admiration for one another stronger.

“In an age of staged social media photos it was really great to see an authentic real human gesture of love,” Hannah said.

The couple has visited the college since the unexpected lesson to express their gratitude to the staff.

Thankfully, the husband’s one-hour lesson paid off.

“They both also are impressed with his new professional skills and her hair is looking great!” Hannah said.

This man just showed us what true love looks like.

