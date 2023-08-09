‘The Rock,’ moved by the story of a couch-surfing UFC fighter, gifted him a new home

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson surprised UFC fighter Themba Gorimbo with a new home after he was moved by his story. Themba, a long-time fan of Johnson finally met the actor at a Miami gym where he used to sleep.

Themba Gorimbo is a hard-working UFC fighter who dreams of being a champion. He works very hard to support his family in Zimbabwe. Because of this, he struggled financially, leaving him with only $7 in his bank.

He had no house and was sleeping on the couch at a Miami gym. Gorimbo could have used his earnings to rent a living space but he used it to help his village in Zimbabwe.

After winning his second fight, he sold his fight kit and used this money to donate $7,000 for a new bush pump so the people in his village could have clean water.

This story moved Dwayne Johnson and made him look back at his humble beginning where he also had the same amount of saving as Gorimbo.

“He never asked me for anything, but I just wanted to help the guys out. $7 bucks ya know,” Johnson said.

Johnson posted a heartwarming video of him meeting Gorimbo and surprising him with a new home.

He went to the gym where Gorimbo used to train and sleep and sneaked up behind him Gorimbo, who was talking to his followers about the Hollywood star.

When Gorimbo saw Johnson, he leaped in surprise. He could not believe his idol was right in front of him. They instantly hugged each other while Gorimbo was in tears, thanking Johnson.

“You inspired me to work hard,” Gorimbo told Johnson. “I will become a champion, trust me.” Johnson smiled and said he does believe in him.

“Your story moved me,” Johnson told Gorimbo. “When I found out you had seven bucks in your bank account, I know what that’s like. I was here in Miami when I had seven bucks.”

Johnson told Gorimbo that he was amazed by what the UFC fighter did for his neighbors in Zimbabwe. He said Gorimbo could have used it for a car or an apartment but he took care of his people instead.

“That just says exactly who you are and that’s why I flew all the way here, man. Just to look you in the eyes, brother, and tell you I got your back,” said Johnson.

After the tearjerking introduction, Gorimbo showed Johnson his “home” – the space in the gym where he slept. He showed him his couch and the list of things he fights for, including his kids’ smiles and his village.

Before Johnson headed home, he said he would introduce Gorimbo to a friend who could help him in his new life in Miami.

They hopped in the car and went to an apartment. Johnson called out the name of his “pretend” friend Jay while Gorimbo wandered around.

When they reached the living room, Gorimbo noticed the framed pictures of his family. It took him time to realize what was going on and when he did, he burst into tears and hugged Johnson.

“Now there’s no more couch sleeping, this is your house,” Johnson told Gorimbo. “Welcome home.” Gorimbo couldn’t stop thanking the Rock for the overwhelming gift.

“This place is yours. You don’t have to think about anything. The only thing you think about is your family, getting them over here, getting them with you, your training, and becoming champion.”

Johnson showed Gorimbo around his new home where he could rest after training and spend time with his kids. He also showed him his new room with a closet full of training clothes and shoes.

Lastly, they headed to the back of the house with a beautiful water view. They did a special Theramana toast for Gorimbo while the rain poured. “Cheers to always taking care of people,” Johnson said.

Watch this heartwarming video of Johnson surprising UFC fighter Gorimbo: