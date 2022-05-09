Dog tied to hydrant along with backpack of favorite things and note from owner is ‘doing great’

A dog in Wisconsin found tied to a fire hydrant in a Green Bay neighborhood is “doing great,” according to the Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS).

Local resident, Kylie Rose Engelhardt, found the mixed-breed dog earlier this week. She was tied to the fire hydrant with a large backpack filled with dog supplies, including food, toys, and treats.

According to Engelhardt’s Facebook post, she sat with the abandoned dog for an hour, hoping someone would come back for her, but no one did. She ultimately brought the dog to WHS’s shelter in Green Bay.

As it turns out, the previous owner purposely left the pup there due to personal circumstances.

According to a note, the six-year-old pup’s name is “Baby Girl.” The previous owner said she was struggling with medical issues and could no longer care for her pet, leaving her with no choice but to make the heartbreaking decision.

“The note asked that someone please help Baby Girl,” Angela Speed, a spokesperson for the Wisconsin Humane Society, told HuffPost.

As Engelhardt’s post started getting traction, the unidentified owner also began getting backlash from the public.

WHS posted an update about Baby Girl on their Facebook page to give more context to the situation. Their post begins by explaining that the dog is “serving her mandatory stray hold” under their care and is “doing great.”

“As her story gains attention locally and beyond, we wanted to take a moment to address Baby Girl’s previous owner directly,” they wrote.

“First and foremost, we are so sorry you had to part with your best friend,” they continued. “It’s evident just how much you loved her and we can see you did your best while struggling with your own medical complications and challenges of life.”

The animal rescue organization listed the reasons they believe Baby Girl’s previous owner was just trying to do what’s best for her beloved dog.

“We see your love in the bag you carefully packed with all of her favorite things. We see your love in the way you secured her leash so she wouldn’t get hit by a car. We see your love in the way you placed her in the middle of a neighborhood where she’d be quickly found. We see your love in how happy and healthy Baby Girl looks. And we see your love in the note you left, pleading for someone to help her when you no longer could,” they said.

The dog, described by Speed as “affectionate and delightful,” will probably be up for adoption in the coming days after clearing some more veterinary checks.

“She’s a happy girl who loves to go for walks, play with toys, and gets super excited to perform a perfect ‘sit’ for treats,” Speed said.

As the story made rounds on social media and the news, Baby Girl’s previous owner, who wished to keep her anonymity, reached out to Action 2 News to explain her decision.

She admitted that leaving her dog on the fire hydrant was the most difficult thing she’s ever had to do, but it was her only choice.

She is going through chemotherapy and living on the street, making it impossible for her to provide for Baby Girl’s needs.

“So I’m on the streets with her, and I said, it needs to be done immediately because she’s with me outside, under bushes. And they said we can’t do anything. We don’t have any kennels,” she said.

The owner said she tried calling other humane societies and going door-to-door to find someone willing to take Baby Girl in, but her efforts were in vain. She ended up heeding advice to call the police for an emergency surrender.

She was just a block away as she watched the police pick up her dog and her backpack filled with supplies.

“When I put her on the hydrant, I just saw her face that she was like, mom, what, what’s going on here?” she recalled.

Today, she hopes Baby Girl will end up in a good home and that people will understand her reasons for leaving her.

“I hope she finds a fantastic family. She deserves it. Just forgive me and bless Baby Girl. Make sure she’s ok,” she said.

WHS also took this opportunity to let the public know that people who can no longer care for their animals can bring them to a shelter instead of leaving them outside.

“You will be met at the door with the same compassion and respect that we bring to animals in our care. We never want anyone to hesitate to seek our services,” Speed said.

Click on the video below from Fox 6 News Milwaukee for more on this story.

***Did you enjoy our feel-good and positive story? You can help support our site by simply SUBSCRIBING and sharing our stories with your friends and family.