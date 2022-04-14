Dog chews off leg to escape neglect finds forever home with owners who ‘intend to spoil her rotten’

A pit bull who was forced to gnaw off her own leg to escape after being left tied up without shelter, food, and water is finally adopted by new loving owners.

Late last year, then one-year-old Bella was found starving by a concerned passerby in Saginaw, Michigan. The poor pup had been abandoned and tethered with two steel cables in her owner’s backyard.

She had nothing to eat and had just a small amount of water, which quickly ran out.

Bella tried to escape by chewing off her own limb but was unable to free herself since her other leg had become intertwined in the cables.

After spending weeks alone outside, the citizen discovered her after she heard barking and crying. She quickly reported the situation to the authorities.

Desiree Sage, a Saginaw County Animal Care and Control officer, then came to rescue Bella.

“Walking into the backyard and seeing Bella in such distress that day was unimaginably gut-wrenching,” she said, according to a blog post on Best Friends Animal Sanctuary’s website. “Against all odds, Bella overcame being left for dead.”

Sage took Bella to Saginaw County Animal Care and Control, where she was provided with food, water, and a warm bed. The dog was also treated by veterinarians and spent weeks recovering at the shelter before being brought to Best Friends Animal Sanctuary in Utah, the largest no-kill pet sanctuary in the country.

“While the dog is friendly and loving, [Saginaw County Animal Care and Control] was concerned about the trauma that Bella endured,” read the blog post.

“With the experienced trainers and caregivers on staff [at Best Friends Animal Sanctuary], Bella could get the care she needs, as well as all the time she needs to recover.”

Desiree and a colleague named Abbe Balderstone then drove Bella from Michigan to Utah on a journey spanning 1,800 miles and 34 hours. Luckily, several people in the community helped them out on their journey.

A local car dealership loaned them a car for the road trip and even covered the cost of gas. Saginaw residents and volunteers Bob and Pat Schust also donated money for the trip.

Bella got to Best Friends Animal Sanctuary on January 15, spending just over two months healing from her injuries.

“After everything Bella’s been through, for her to be so comfortable, she really embodies the resiliency of dogs,” said director Ali Waszmer.

Eventually, Bella found her forever home. On March 24, Kim Diehl and Jason Reding from Rockport, Illinois, adopted the pup after falling in love with her from the moment they met.

The couple read about Bella’s story online and went to see her in February after losing their senior pit bull Roxanne.

“The rest is history. Bella just has an irresistible face. It was love at first sight,” said Kim. “We brought her to stay with us at the sanctuary’s onsite cottages for a week. She’s so energetic and has such a bubbly personality. We grew to love her even more.”

Kim and Jason know Bella’s terrible backstory and are determined to make up for everything she went through.

“We intend to spoil her rotten,” Kim said.

Bella has successfully adjusted to her new home. She has a bed on the floor next to Kim and sleeps through the night. She’s also potty trained and hasn’t had accidents so far.

The pair have “so much love” for their new family member, and the dog surely feels the same way toward her new parents.

We’re so glad to know that Bella is now safe in a home that truly cares for her! Click on the video below from Best Friends Animal Sanctuary to learn more about her amazing story of survival.

