Dad melts hearts as he builds a special elevator for elderly pet dog who struggles to navigate the stairs

A woman shared a heartwarming video on TikTok where her dad builds a special elevator for dog who had trouble going up and down the stairs. Their beloved Labrador is now 17 years old and is starting to have mobility issues.

Large dog breeds like Labradors are susceptible to joint issues. Like humans, their bodies become weaker the older they get. They can also suffer from arthritis, which causes limping and stiffness.

This is why Kerry Marie Mcgrath was so scared when she noticed that their senior dog Sadie was struggling to walk down the stairs.

Luckily, her dad came to the rescue and figured out a creative way to help Sadie. He built a special elevator for the dog so she does not have to walk up and down the stairs anymore.

His handiness and resourcefulness helped with Sadie’s daily struggles but more than his skills, what made netizens cry is the man’s apparent love for his dog.

“When you freak out about your senior dog not being able to walk down the stairs so your handy dad builds a doggie elevator,” Kerry Mcgrath wrote in her video’s caption.

The clip begins with Kerry’s dad demonstrating the ingenious DIY elevator he made for their dog. With curiosity, the elderly dog steps inside the elevator with the guidance of Kerry’s dad. With a click of a button, the elevator took the dog down to the main level of the outdoor patio.

The instant joy can be seen on the dog’s face as he gets out of his special elevator. The dad’s love and thoughtfulness can also be seen in every detail of his creation. He even installed a plush carpet inside the elevator to ensure the comfort of his beloved pet.

The TikTok video gained millions of views and left a positive impact on its viewers. A lot of netizens were impressed by the dad’s creation, calling it awesome and genius.

Positive comments poured including praises for Kerry’s dad while others sent their love to Sadie.

“This is the cutest thing I’ve ever seen,” one of the commenters wrote. “Aww! This is such an amazing idea to help an older dog with mobility issues. We’re so glad this family cares so deeply for their precious Sadie,” another one wrote.

One of the viewers emphasized the love and kindness shown in the dad’s gesture. “Now this is love. I love it when people look out for their elderly pups and do everything to improve their quality of life in their golden years. We really don’t deserve dogs!”

Building a special elevator for dogs is an excellent idea to help senior dogs with mobility issues. Dog owners can do the same at home as there are many online DIY tutorials they can follow.

According to veterinarian Dr. Whitney Miller, it is important to keep senior dogs moving and the special elevator made for Sadie can help a lot with her agility.

“We might kind of lean towards just letting them rest because they slow down a bit, but it’s super important for them to have some level of exercise, even if it’s just a short walk three to four times a day just to make sure that they’re getting that outdoor time and exercising those muscles,” Dr. Miller said. She also suggested offering stairs or ramps so the dogs can get on the furniture.

Like Kerry’s dad, a lot of dog owners go out of their way for their pets who give them companionship and unconditional love. Whether it is for their health or their happiness, responsible and loving dog owners never let their pets suffer or go through anything alone.

Watch Sadie’s heartwarming video here: