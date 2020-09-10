Artist finds photos of random people and turns them into brilliant cartoon illustrations

Spread positivity on: Pinterest Email

Artists have different creative processes. Some like to draw from imagination, while others take inspiration from tangible subjects. Some digital artists produce their works through digital technology, and one of them is Julio Cesar.

If you haven’t seen yourself in cartoon form, then maybe now is the right time to connect with this artist. Cesar, who lives in Fortaleza, Brazil, is a brilliant illustrator who turns ordinary photographs into fun illustrated characters. The vibrant colors, smooth brushstrokes, and playful facial expressions of his drawings are guaranteed to make anyone who sees it grin with delight.

The most notable feature of his sketches is the liveliness they exude – that’s because his works are inspired by actual people!

Cesar used to study publicity and advertising, but he quit to focus on his real passion – art.

“My inspirations came from movies, musics, and other illustrators,” he said in an online interview. “I have a lot of inspiration from Rayner Alencar, who is another illustrator and also a friend of mine, who always helps me with tips and new techniques on Photoshop.”

He also mentioned that his major influences are cartoons from the 80s and 90s.

From a little girl getting her haircut to a woman drinking two milkshakes at once, Cesar has depicted scenes from people’s everyday lives.

His creative process involves using photos that people have posted online and recreating them to look like a cartoon. Cesar copies their facial expressions using subtle strokes and brings them to life by painting them with a fantastic blend of colors. He makes sure only to do minimal exaggeration so the subjects can still recognize themselves after.

And the result? A beautifully accurate and Disney-esque portrait that anyone would want to have!

While other graphic pop artists use celebrity photos for maximum buzz online, what makes Cesar’s practice interesting is his preference for portraying “ordinary people” instead of famous personas. He does commissions for a minimal fee, and I think we can all agree that this compensation is certainly a small price to pay for getting a gorgeous cartoon avatar of yourself. All you have to do is send him an email of your photo, and the process goes from there.

With their gigantic eyes and shiny hair, Cesar’s drawing style reminds us of Disney’s animated characters. So don’t feel surprised if you feel a pang of nostalgia while browsing through his Instagram portfolio.

Because of his incredible works of art, it’s no surprise that Cesar has gained over 276K followers on the popular video and photo-sharing platform. He also has a long waiting list of people who want to “cartoonify” themselves. According to his Instagram bio, he has worked with major brands such as DreamWorksTV, Nick Jr., Marvel, SM Entertainment, and Square Enix Europe. Given his immense talent, it would most certainly be an honor to be “cartoonified” by this artist.

Cesar is always on the hunt for more pictures to recreate. So be patient; you might just be his next muse! Check out the gallery below to see more of his works.

Follow Julio Cesar on the following platforms: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Behance