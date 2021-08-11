This adorable cat with gigantic round eyes looks like a clone of Puss in Boots

If you’ve seen Puss in Boots—the adorable cat from the “Shrek” films—you know how much you wanted the boot-clad feline to be real.

Although the charismatic kitty is known for his suave personality and knack for sword-fighting, his greatest weapon lies in his big, begging eyes. When the ginger cat unleashes his power, it’s impossible not to melt from the sight of his cute face.

You’d think round, gigantic eyes like that can only exist in animation, but we came across a cat who is the spitting image of Puss in Boots.

His name is Pisco, a three-year-old Golden British Shorthair who lives with his parents in New York City. When his family first got him, they didn’t immediately realize that they got their very own Puss in Boots copycat. After all, kittens typically have wide eyes.

Pisco also didn’t have quite the same color as Puss in Boots, and his fur was fluffier, so it took a while before his owners realized he had a fictional twin.

Pisco’s gorgeous eyes are gaining many fans online. As of this writing, his Instagram account has over 615,000 followers. And that’s not surprising at all—just looking into his eyes will make anyone’s day. And his chubby cheeks make his round eyes pop even more.

Pisco’s Instagram feed is filled with photos of him wearing different costumes.

A blog run by the feline’s owners describes Pisco as a “very calm cat” who “usually just goes with the flow.” That’s why they have to be extra mindful of him during photo shoots to see if something is bothering him with the costumes or the way they take pictures.

“You can tell he is happy if he pounces around during our photoshoots and is happily chasing the toy chosen to keep him looking at the camera,” his parents wrote.

If Pisco likes how the photoshoot is going, they will continue taking a couple of shots until they are satisfied. If the cat is in a costume, his owners cut the session to a few minutes to keep him from getting in a bad mood.

“The goal should be to take the costume off before any resemblance of annoyance even starts to come out,” they said.

But if the cat chooses to just lay down or walk away even while a toy is present, that’s when they can tell he isn’t enjoying the process. When this happens, they immediately stop the photoshoot or permanently remove the costume if he had one. This instills trust between them and Pisco, so the cat knows he won’t be forced to do anything he doesn’t like.

It’s good to know that Pisco’s owners are taking great care of him!

Like everybody else, we can’t get enough of this cat’s cuteness. Indulge yourself in Pisco’s adorable photos by scrolling through the gallery below.

Want more? Follow Pisco the cat on his website, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and Twitter to see his latest photos.

