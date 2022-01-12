You can build the tiny home of your dreams for under $1,500 with this stylish arched cabin kit

If you’ve always wanted to build your own tiny home but are on a limited budget, Arched Cabin’s kit might just be the answer you’re looking for.

The family-owned and operated company based in Cypress, Texas, delivers metal cabin kits complete with step-by-step build instructions nationwide.

The small business describes its Arched Cabin kits as “efficient, cost-effective, durable, attractive, and easy-to-build.”

They are available in multiple sizes and manufactured in Texas before being shipped to the customer’s location. You would only have to wait four to eight weeks from the order date for your kit to arrive.

As for the price, you won’t have to shell out that much. For as low as $1,440, you can already have your own 64 square feet cabin.

While you might not want to live in a home that small, the cabin could make for a pretty awesome workshop, office, animal shelter, vacation home, RV shelter, retirement home, hunting lodge, student housing, tiny house on wheels, granny pod, man cave, she sheds, or investment property. The possibilities are endless!

But if you’re willing to spend more, you can also opt for their 1,200 square-foot model, which retails for around $23,800.

According to the website, each cabin kit comes with a “build manual, floor plates, ribs, ridge beam, standard R13 insulation for the arched walls, galvalume color metal roof paneling, color matched ridge cap, rubber trim, foam inserts to use by the end caps, and color coordinated fasteners needed to assemble the cabin.”

However, keep in mind that the kit doesn’t include the foundation, installation, interior, end caps, or delivery.

The company also offers DIY upgrade options such as a color upgrade on the roofing panels, where clients can choose from 23 colors, an insulation upgrade to R25 for the arched walls, and a fireplace thimble.

The benefit of having an Arched Cabin is that you can build one very fast and fully customize it according to your needs. Here’s an example of how one can look inside.

The business prides itself on being “green.” Arched Cabins uses a Super Span roof paneling made from 32-50% recycled steel. It also comes with a 40-year warranty.

The company encourages the use of alternative energy, so they purposely shaped their cabins in such a way that they can collect water.

Every cabin is also equipped with minimum R13 insulation for energy conservation.

The cabin’s design is very efficient, and it can be easily heated and cooled with window units, wood-burning stoves, and mini-split systems.

If you encounter any difficulty in building an Arched Cabin, you can directly contact the company’s build team, who are ready to answer any questions you may have.

An Arched Cabin can be built over a basement or a concrete slab because the company provides steel embeds to place on top of the concrete before the cabin is welded.

If you can’t pay for a kit upfront, you’d be glad to know about Arched Cabins’ friendly payment terms. The company requires a 50% downpayment at the time of placing an order, with the remaining 50% to be settled one week before their truck leaves for delivery or before you pick the kit up with your own trailer.

If you want to view a cabin or learn more about this Arched Cabins, please scroll to the bottom of this post for their social media pages.

Check out the gallery below to see more Arched Cabins built all around the US.

You can learn more about Arched Cabins by visiting their Facebook and website.

***Did you enjoy our feel-good and positive story? You can help support our site by simply SUBSCRIBING and sharing our stories with your friends and family.