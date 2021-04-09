Woman gives birth to ultra rare ‘super twins’ born on same day but conceived 3 weeks apart

Giving birth is an extraordinary experience for every woman, but for Rebecca Roberts, her pregnancy is so unique that it’s only the 14th of its kind known in recorded medical history. Having twins is a rare occurrence, but this story has an ‘ultra rare twist’.

Rebecca, 39, and her husband, Rhys Weaver, had been trying to conceive their first child together for several years. Worried that she couldn’t get pregnant because of her age, the couple went to a fertility clinic in Bath, England.

Rebecca was put on a drug to help her ovulation, and after finishing her first cycle in February 2020, their wish finally came true when they found out that Rebecca was expecting.

Rebecca had her first two scans at seven and 10 weeks, and during both times, doctors only saw one baby. But during her 12 weeks scan, her doctors discovered something unexpected—a second baby!

“It was really, really shocking to be told there were two babies instead of one,” she told Good Morning America. “Then they told me there was a three-week size difference between the two babies that the doctors couldn’t understand.”

According to Rebecca’s doctor, David Walker, an OBGYN at Royal United Hospital in Bath, her situation was so rare that the actual number of times it has occurred is unknown.

They later diagnosed Rebecca’s pregnancy as superfetation, where a second, new pregnancy happens during an initial pregnancy.

Her twins aren’t typical and considered “super twins” because her eggs were released on separate occasions and fertilized at different times.

“My initial reaction was how had I missed the second twin,” Dr. Walker said. “And following this [I] was slightly relieved that it was not my mistake but a quite extraordinary pregnancy.”

In Rebecca’s case, her older twin, Noah, measured three weeks older than his younger twin, Rosalie. This is believed to be one of the biggest age gaps among known superfetation twins.

Rebecca learned about all of this without Rhys by her side. He wasn’t allowed to come with her inside for appointments due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“I was so shocked, I didn’t feel real at all. It was a good job I was laying on the couch or I would have fainted on the floor,” she told CBS News. “I felt really lucky, but so, so shocked at the same time.”

The couple tried searching for any information online about superfetation, but there is hardly any literature about it. However, Rebecca believes they are the 14th case of super twins in the world.

The most challenging part of her pregnancy came when doctors said that her younger twin may not survive. But Rosalie was a fighter, and she came out alive and kicking with her brother Noah!

Doctors had to induce labor when Rebecca was 33 weeks pregnant because Rosalie had stopped growing due to a problem with her umbilical cord.

And on September 17, Rebecca gave birth to Noah, who weighed 4 pounds, 10 ounces, and Rosalie, who weighed only 2 pounds, 7 ounces.

Rosalie then spent the next 95 days in the NICU, while her brother spent just over three weeks at a different NICU.

The family was reunited just before Christmas when Rosalie finally came home.

“They’re my super twins,” Rebecca said of her babies. “Every day I look at them and think, ‘Wow, I’m so lucky.'”

Rebecca said that as early as now, she sees an incredible bond between Noah and Rosalie, who is catching up to her brother in size.

“When we lay them down next to each other, it’s like they instantly know and they reach out and touch each other’s faces and it’s just the most beautiful thing,” she said.

“Twins have an amazing bond anyways but the story between these two, when they’re old enough to find out, they’ll feel even more special.”

Rebecca has been sharing her pregnancy journey—and now her life as a mom of super twins—on her Instagram account. She hopes that by sharing her story, other people will see that “anything’s possible.”

“This wasn’t supposed to happen, but it has. The female body is amazing,” she said.

Rebecca’s pregnancy experience is something that can only be described as a beautiful miracle!

