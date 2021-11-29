A fluffy Bichon Frise is charming the internet with her silly facial expressions

If you ever need a daily dose of cuteness in your feed, then you better follow Ham Arang on Instagram, an adorable Bichon Frise in Korea.

The pup boasts over 222K followers on the social media platform, and it’s not surprising why she has amassed legions of fans worldwide. One look at her little face, and you’d know why so many people love her!

The fluffy pooch looks like a teddy bear you’d want to snuggle with all day, but it’s her hilarious facial expressions that fans just couldn’t get enough of. While dogs don’t really smile, Ham Arang always appears to be grinning widely in her pictures while her eyes turn into tiny slits.

Her owner taught her how to smile on command, but all her other faces—angry, sleepy, sheepish—are all-natural. That’s exactly why Ham Arang is so famous!

Female bichons like Ham Arang typically stand about nine to 11 inches tall and weigh seven to 12 pounds. They’re known for their friendly and cheerful personality, which makes them great family dogs.

Check out the gallery below to see some of our favorite snaps of Ham Arang.

Even while she’s sleeping, Ham Arang manages to look cute.

Look at that smile and those little eyes—is this pup even real?

Ham Arang may look like a stuffed toy, but we assure you she’s a living, breathing dog!

Even with her “eyebrows” drawn together, Ham Arang still looks so precious.

Despite their energetic nature, dogs enjoy relaxing, too. Just look at Ham Arang lounging at peace on this tiny sofa.

Why the mischievous look, Ham Arang? Did you chew on some slippers while your owner was away?

Ham Arang is already cute on her own, but when her owner dresses her up in outfits like this, the cuteness meter goes all the way up!

We love watching videos on YouTube, and it turns out Ham Arang does, too.

On the road with mom with my bee backpack in tow!

A teeny food bowl for a teeny dog.

It’s true—Ham Arang is as white as snow!

Do I really need to drive this early in the morning?

Feels good not to be behind the wheel for a change!

Hmm, I think I need more blush. What do you think?

Need to load up on these vitamins so I can zoom around and play as much as I want!

Show Ham Arang some love by following her on Instagram and YouTube—she will surely make your days brighter!

