Baby girl with Down syndrome captures hearts all over the world with her adorable smile

Babies may be small, yet they’re able to give us so much by merely existing. These angels bring us love, laughter, and joy; they are a ray of sunshine in every household!

These little beings are truly a delight, and this baby with Down syndrome from Texas is no different.

This 8-month-old baby girl has won millions of hearts all over the internet with her adorable smile. Luckily, her adoptive mom was able to capture the precious moment on camera to share it with us.

In the clip, her mom can be heard asking the infant how her day is going. The cherub, who can only be referred to as “Baby H” because of the adoption process, responded the best way she knew how: by showing off a wide, cheesy smile.

Enamored by her grin, her mom said, “Oh I love your new smile.”

And like every parent who witnessed their child do something for the first time, she asked the baby to do it again.

“Oh that is the cutest. Can you show me again?” the mom asked.

Baby H seemed to understand, and she once again flashed a smile sweeter than the one before!

The National Down Syndrome Adoption Network shared the heartwarming footage on its Facebook page, where it has since garnered 335K reactions.

Baby H’s adoptive mother spoke to various media outlets about the adorable moment she shared with her child.

“When Baby H was almost eight months old, she woke up one morning with this brand-new smile,” she began. “We noticed it several times and realized she was showing us a cheesy grin – we laughed and laughed every time she did it and she just loved the attention.”

“She got to where she could do it on cue and I just happened to be talking to her, in our home, one morning and she started cheesing for me. You can tell by my laughter how much we adore this smile and she actually only smiled like this for a couple of weeks so this video is a treasure for us,” she added.

Stephanie Thompson, director of the National Down Syndrome Adoption Network, said she already knew Baby H while the adoption process was ongoing, but she had never seen her face. Now that she has, she’s glad to finally “put a face with a name,” explaining that she indirectly meets these children on paper and falls in love with them instantly.

“I walk the journey with the expected parent and the child, so when I have a chance to meet them, it brings it full circle. I can’t explain the joy that it brings to me,” she shared.

Baby H’s adoptive mother hopes that her daughter’s newfound fame will promote awareness about raising a kid with Down syndrome.

“We hope that all the viewers will see the beauty that lies in people with Down Syndrome,” she said. “Although a Down Syndrome diagnosis can be scary, the reality is that your child has a purpose and will be able to live a full and happy life.”

While this genetic disorder may entail several health risks, families of people with Down syndrome say they’ve met no one in the world who could love as much as these people do.

These wonderfully unique beings love without judgment. To them, everyone is beautiful in their own way. And I believe that’s what makes them extraordinary.

In case you didn’t know, October is Down Syndrome Awareness Month. Share this story with your family and friends to celebrate people with Down syndrome!

Watch the video below to see Baby H’s heart melting smile.