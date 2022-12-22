Struggling artist turns discarded tires into colorful beds for stray animals

Originally published in 2019.

The following story proves that only beautiful consequences arise when a person’s creative passions and desire to create a better environment come together.

23-year-old Amarildo Silva loved animals as much as he loved the environment, so when he thought of an idea that will benefit both, he immediately sprang into action.

He began re-purposing old and discarded car tires by turning them into cute animal beds for pets and for the numerous strays in his neighborhood.

This passion project of his was just perfect, as the young artist lives in the city of Campina Grande in Brazil where abandoned animals outnumber homeless people by over five times.

The idea of up-cycling old tires was born when Amarildo noticed that the stray dogs in his town loved to curl up inside discarded tires for the night.

As an artist, he loved to repurpose abandoned materials and use his creativity to turn them into something useful, and at the same time, pleasing to the eyes.

To turn that idea into reality, he got to work and collected used tires that he could find in the streets, parking lots, and landfills.

The tires then go through a very meticulous process of cutting, cleaning, and scrubbing. When they are dry, Amarildo coats them with bright colored paint and adds special details such as bone, paw, and heart shapes. If provided, the pet’s name is also included in the design.

He then cuts holes on the sides for handles and inserts a bed made with soft cushions in the hollow, which he overlays with beautifully designed fabrics. He creates a matching pillow from the remaining fabric to complete to complete the package.

And the end product from the discarded tires are stunning and colorful beds for pooches and felines!

Having this business allowed him to quit his job at a supermarket. When he finished crafting his first six pet beds, he sold them to his former coworkers at the grocery store.

This initial sale marked the beginning of a business that would change Amarildo’s life.

His pet bed creations were recognized by the local dog charities and his community for its positive impact on the city’s stray animals and the environment.

Amarildo became a figure of inspiration, and he began to receive invitations from schools and local events to demonstrate his brilliant work.

In a span of two years, the young man was able to expand his product selection. Now, he also crafts colorful planters, recycling containers, sustainable furniture, and even holiday decorations from old tires!

In an interview with the environmental news site Green Matters, Amarildo explains the impact of his business on the environment.

“Over the course of two years, I already removed 1,500 units of old tires from the environment making only the [pet beds]. This certainly makes a very big positive impact on nature.”

Indeed! And if combined with all the other items he produced from the tires, the total number of units saved from the trash grows to approximately 6,000!

That is an incredible number, proving that upcycling is definitely a great help in reducing rubber waste in the environment.

If you would like to see more of Amarildo creations or purchase one of your own, you may follow Cãominhas Pets on Facebook and Instagram.

