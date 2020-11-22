Andrea Bocelli and Allison Krauss duet of ‘Amazing Grace’ is simply beautiful

Music, though intangible, holds a power over us that is sometimes beyond comprehension. It has a mysterious way of eliciting a range of emotions from its listeners – be it sadness, joy, hope, or nostalgia.

That can certainly be said of the song “Amazing Grace,” one of the most beloved Christian hymns written in 1772 by English poet John Newton. This timeless song has been covered by many artists, including Elvis Presley, Aretha Franklin, and Johnny Cash.

Most recently, two brilliant musical performers came together to produce their own version of this song. The esteemed tenor, Andrea Bocelli, and respected country singer, Alison Krauss, merged their voices to create a powerful and moving rendition of “Amazing Grace” as part of Bocelli’s new album, Believe.

The song begins with Bocelli singing the first verse with care yet full of feeling.

“Amazing Grace, how sweet the sound

That saved a wretch like me

I once was lost, but now am found

Was blind but now I see”

These lyrics are poignant on their own, but they’re even made more meaningful knowing that Bocelli is blind.

Krauss then takes over in the second verse, her soft angelic voice evoking feelings of serenity.

“T’was Grace that taught my heart to fear

And Grace my fears relieved

How precious did that Grace appear

The hour I first believed”

Bocelli, 62, has been a household name since 1995 when his self-titled album earned massive sales in Europe. He has been in the music industry for a long time, but he remains one of the world’s most popular singers.

Krauss, 49, is known for her silky vocals and music that combines bluegrass, folk, and country influences. She released her album “Now That I’ve Found You” in 1995, which skyrocketed her fame in the mainstream arena.

When these two powerhouse talents sang their rendition of “Amazing Grace,” it somehow helped the world find reprieve in what has been a terrible year.

Here are some reactions from YouTube viewers.

“Such a fabulous rendition, from two gifted singers —- a God given talent. Brings tears to my eyes,” commented Doreen Scheffler.

“This is what we need to help us through the toils and snares that is 2020. These two beautiful voices that bring light to the darkness, thank you Mr. Bocelli and Ms. Krauss. We are blessed,” said Lauren Ralph.

“Allison has aged so very well and her voice is as beautiful as ever. As for our dear Maestro, he is timeless,” wrote James Alexander Holland.

“Amazing Grace” is estimated to be performed 10 million times yearly and has appeared on more than 10,000 albums, according to Biography.

The song was penned by John Newton, a former enslaver, who converted to Christianity after receiving a miracle at sea. While aboard a ship, the vessel was caught in a terrible storm. He prayed to God amid the life-threatening situation, and amazingly, the cargo shifted to fill a hole in the ship’s hull. It was then able to drift to safety.

Newton took this as a sign from God and considered the event as his official conversion to Christianity.

“Yea when this flesh and heart shall fail

And mortal life shall cease

I shall possess within the veil

A life of joy and peace”

When life keeps throwing rocks at you, performances like this can help lift your spirits and give you hope – whether you’re a Christian or not.

It’s a song about hope and deliverance – two things that the entire world needs right now.

We hope this song inspires you just as it did us. Watch the video below to hear the duo’s beautiful rendition of “Amazing Grace.”

