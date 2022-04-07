Amazon delivery driver rescues young cat tossed out of car window in Iowa

An Amazon delivery driver is being praised for rescuing a young cat tossed out of a car window in Des Moines, Iowa.

The unnamed driver saw the cat being thrown out of the window of the car in front of him. So he stopped his truck, pulled over, and bent down. Thankfully, he was able to get the cat to run into his arms.

The shocking scene took place at Franklin Avenue and 46th Street.

The driver then took the poor feline to Iowa Pet Foods and Seascapes, where she is now being cared for.

“She is just full of life,” said owner Lori Sandahl. “Purring from the moment she came in the front door, so she knows she is in a safe place.”

According to the pet store owner, the black cat is house trained and in good health. She uses the litter box and takes any chance to cuddle.

“She’s healthy, she ate, she’s purring, and she’s in good shape,” she told KCCI. “She has been handled a lot, obviously. The way she is loving on me, rubbing on me. There is no aggression or anything.”

It remains unclear why the animal was tossed out of the vehicle, but Lori hopes that she can find a new loving home for the cat after it’s checked by the vet and undergoes a quarantine period.

“She’s ready for lap time and cuddle time,” she said. “You’ll find your forever home fast.”

This isn’t the first time an Amazon delivery driver has helped an animal in danger.

In the early summer of 2020, John Cassabria was delivering packages in Woburn, Massachusetts, when he noticed a dog struggling to stay afloat in the deep end of a backyard pool.

He first saw what appeared to be a snout and quickly realized that it was a pup in trouble.

Without hesitation, John immediately jumped into the pool with everything on. The delivery driver had his phone, watch, and wallet when he hit the water, but he paid no mind.

“I thought only of the dog at the moment,” he recalled.

According to his owner, Julie Caldwell, the senior dog named Luka had issues with his hind legs. Because of that, the pup doesn’t swim and wouldn’t have survived in the pool had John not saved him.

A bone caught in the vacuum cord of the pool may have lured Luka into the water.

Julie was just hours into her vacation when she was notified of the incident by Animal Control. Meanwhile, John stayed with the dog for an hour and a half before the scheduled dog sitter arrived.

“I happened to be in the right moment at the right time,” he said. “I would repeat the same actions over and over if I had to.”

A grateful Julie sent a letter to then-Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos.

“Words cannot express how grateful we are to him. In fact I have tears in my eyes as I write this email,” she wrote. “Luka is doing fine thanks to your wonderful and courageous employee.”

These Amazon delivery drivers are truly amazing for saving the lives of these animals!

