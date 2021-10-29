After 19 miscarriages, Arizona mom delivers healthy 14-pound baby boy

After suffering a heartbreaking 19 miscarriages, an Arizona couple’s family is finally complete after welcoming their newest bundle of joy last October 4.

Finnley is the miracle that Cary and Tim Patonai have been waiting for. The couple experienced a staggering 17 miscarriages between the birth of their children and two more this past year. Two of those miscarriages were a set of twins, and it was traumatic for the whole family, especially for their eldest, Devlen.

This month, they didn’t just have just a regular baby—they had one that weighed 14.1 ounces at birth, which is double the size of an average newborn!

“Finnley was a little celebrity at the hospital. Everyone wanted a selfie with him,” Cary recalled. “The OB/GYN who performed the C-section said that in 27 years he had never seen a newborn that size. There was so much excitement in the delivery.”

Finnley, who came in two weeks early, was tall, too, measuring 23.75 inches long. The average height for full-term babies is 20 inches. Had he arrived on his due date, doctors said he would have weighed around 16.5 pounds.

“They got him on the scale like, ‘14.1, I’ve never seen it that big,’” Cary, 36, told ABC 15 Arizona. “The doctor and one of the sweetest nurses there, they were all taking selfies with us. They asked permission of course, but they were just so pumped.”

Babies born over 8.13 pounds have “fetal macrosomia,” and only about 9% of babies in the world have them. The most common cause of this condition is obesity, maternal diabetes, or excessive weight gain during pregnancy. The babies themselves are at greater risk of obesity and metabolic disorder.

If delivered vaginally, it can cause problems such as tearing or excessive bleeding after delivery. To keep Cary safe, doctors had Finnley delivered via C-section.

The Guinness World record holder for the heaviest baby to survive infancy is an Italian baby born in 1955 at 22.8 pounds. In the US, a New York woman delivered a 15.5-pound baby girl in 2019.4

Cary is used to carrying big babies, but Finnley is on another level.

“It got to the point where I could hardly move. It would take me 30 minutes to recover from taking a shower,” she said.

Her eldest, Devlen, 10, weighed 8.2 pounds at birth. Everett, 2, was 11.11 pounds. However, it was Finnley who broke the family record—and their doctor’s offices as well.

“When [Everett] was born, he was in my doctor’s top five of the biggest and I was like, ‘Just you wait, I’m gonna get to the top of the list, totally joking two years ago. And then we accidentally did it,” she said.

Now less than a month old, Finnley is already wearing onesies for 6- to 9-month olds, and his diapers are usually made for babies ages 2 to 8 months. Typically, newborns take in about one to two ounces of milk, but Finnley eats around four-and-a-half ounces.

Cary says Finnley is also “snuggly” and “a great sleeper.” Meanwhile, Tim predicts his youngest son will go into sports someday.

“He’s gonna be a football player,” the proud dad said. “Get him in those pads.”

It’s unclear whether Cary and Tim underwent fertility or other medical treatments to help them conceive, but what is certain is that their family is over the moon with Finnley’s arrival!

This is indeed one happy story, but more than that, you have to admire Cary’s spirit. Despite heartbreak after heartbreak, they pushed forward and kept trying to grow their family. Now, their perseverance has been rewarded with a whopper of a baby.

