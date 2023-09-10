Man converted an abandoned storage silo into a beautiful 2-bedroom vacation rental

Imagine driving along the scenic Highway 50 up to Elmdale, turning westward. Within a mere 90 minutes, you’re enveloped by the authentic serenity of Kansas.

Listen to the rustling leaves, witness an unpolluted night sky, and experience a golden tranquility.

Deep in the heart of West Chase County, surrounded by lush soybean fields and embraced by a gentle creek valley, is a silo vacation rental known as the Owl’s Nest Silo House.

This isn’t just any house; it’s a meticulously designed log cabin, constructed in 2019, that you can call home, at least for a weekend.

Gerald Wiens, the man behind this haven, had initially envisioned it as a log cabin for sporadic weekend rentals.

“We decided that we were going to build a log cabin and rent it out for weekends, hopefully like Airbnb. We thought just a couple weekends a month,” he said.

Little did he anticipate the overwhelming demand during the pandemic year, with the Paw Print Cabin being occupied for over 180 nights!

Close by the cabin, an old silo stood tall. It was in commendable shape and sparked an idea in Gerald.

With some creativity, sketches, models, and brainstorming on floor plans, he embarked on a project to convert the silo into a living space. However, the circular structure presented some challenges.

“That’s basically what happened. And then, you know, we just looked at many ideas. We had little models drawn. We had different floor plans,” said Gerald, per KSN.

The result? A four-floor marvel standing at 45 feet.

Stepping into the silo vacation rental, the entryway seamlessly flows into a unique circular living room, an intimate space designed for comfort and relaxation.

Immediately catching the eye, are two plush leather chairs perfectly positioned to encourage heartwarming conversations or solitary moments of reflection.

For entertainment seekers, a modern flat-screen TV is strategically mounted above a magnificent stone-framed gas fireplace. Whether you’re in the mood for a movie night or simply want to enjoy the gentle warmth of the flames with a backdrop of your favorite show, this living space offers the perfect setting.

And, not to forget practicality, cleverly tucked under the winding staircase is a discreet half bathroom. This space-saving design ensures that guests don’t have to venture far for amenities, even when ensconced in the comforts of the living room.

Moreover, the Owl’s Nest Silo House offers an extraordinary journey to the pinnacle of comfort. To reach the grandeur of the fourth-floor master bedroom, you embark on a captivating ascent of 45 stairs, winding their way up.

The second floor boasts a cozy bedroom designed to accommodate three guests. Here, Gerald has crafted a custom bunk bed with a full-size bed at the bottom and a twin bed on top.

Meanwhile, he had a challenge to overcome: fitting a bathroom on a floor with a bedroom. The solution? The entire third floor is dedicated to this spacious bathroom, serving both bedrooms.

But what sets it apart is the generous shower that dwarfs those found in typical houses. It’s a true luxury, allowing guests to pamper themselves in style.

The pinnacle of this architectural feat is the master bedroom, boasting a 16-foot ceiling and a luxurious king-size bed.

Gerald poured his heart, soul, and countless hours into this projec. The silo opened its doors to its first guests recently.

Curious about the tariff? It’s priced at $175 a night, with a two-night minimum stay and an additional cleaning fee.

But do note, as Geralgently warns, if you’re seeking a Disneyland-like experience, this might not be for you. This is a destination for those who genuinely treasure the outdoors.

Gerald and his family did all the construction themselves, with occasional assistance from their architecture student grandson.

For those interested, the log cabin is already listed on AirBnB under “Vacation Rentals Chase County,” and the silo vacation rental house will soon join its ranks.

“To say it’s been a labor of love, I mean, we spent so much time here. If you had to pay me to do this, I’d hate to say how many hours it took because it’s not your typical construction,” said Gerald.

See how amazing this silo vacation rental is by watching the video below: