19-year-old who mistakenly moved into a senior living complex is loving her ‘extra sets of grandparents’

Madison Kohout, 19, moved from Oklahoma to Arkansas to start her new life, but she quickly realized she didn’t “belong” in her new neighborhood.

That’s because she accidentally moved into an apartment for senior citizens!

In a TikTok video that she posted on April 17, Madison detailed the story behind her hilarious gaffe to her followers. She said she discovered the apartment after connecting with Lori Parker of Piggott through TikTok over the past year.

Ms. Parker and Madison followed each other on TikTok and quickly developed a virtual rapport by commenting back and forth on each other’s videos.

“She just touched my heart,” Ms. Parker said. “I felt like I’ve known her for a long time.”

Madison left her family home when she was only 17 and said that her growing years came with “a lot of challenges.”

In a TikTok post, she revealed that she grew up supporting herself. After saying in one video that it has been a while since she celebrated Thanksgiving with family, Ms. Parker invited her to Arkansas. It didn’t go as planned, but she later met Ms. Parker and her family in February.

Madison said she just fell in love with all of them. Ms. Parker then suggested that she move to Piggott so she can be closer to them.

Madison moved to Piggott in March and started looking for apartments online. However, there wasn’t much information about apartments in the area.

She then found the apartment became convinced—even without seeing it in person—that this was the place where she wanted to live.

The landlord, who Madison says “really liked” her, knew she was only 19 but didn’t say anything.

She told the teen she could move in that same night if she wanted to, and that “no one’s going to hear anything” because her neighbors can’t really hear very well.

Madison’s mistake turned out to be a blessing in disguise because she actually ended up liking her new living situation.

First, the rent there was significantly cheaper compared to the one she had moved from. Her two-bedroom apartment now only costs $350 a month.

“It was super spacious and felt like home,” Madison described her new place.

When she got there, she went out of her car and started meeting her new neighbors. However, she noticed something odd—they were all over the age of 65.

And a week after she had moved, that’s when she realized what she had done.

“I was looking around at my surroundings to see what there was I could do here, and I saw the sign that said ‘Senior Living Apartments,’ and I realized I moved myself into a retirement community,” Madison said in an interview. “Once I saw the sign, all the things clicked. I was like, ‘Oh, my goodness, I can’t believe I did this.'”

The community had 10 apartments and was an equal opportunity housing, which means that it didn’t discriminate based on age, although it was designed for senior citizens.

Madison says she’s “the only teenager in sight” within the community.

Since her original post, the nursing assistant has shared more things about her life living with senior neighbors.

Madison says she enjoys hanging out with them, listening to their stories, and eating the delicious food they cook for her.

“I’ve never had so many home-cooked meals in my life,” she said.

The elderly folks also care so much about her, always asking her how she’s doing whenever she gets home. Another one of the many perks of living in the complex is that she could play music anytime she wants because her neighbors wouldn’t mind.

Although this wasn’t part of the plan, Madison is glad that she ended up in this apartment complex.

“It’s like having extra sets of grandparents,” she said.

