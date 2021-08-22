Kindhearted stray dog sees a pup tied up — and works to set him free

This article originally published on July 22, 2019.

Recently, a Russian man named Dmitriy Timchenko encountered a touching scene that would melt the hearts of dog lovers everywhere.

Dmitriy and his friend were visiting a shop in the town of Novorossiysk, Russia when they noticed a spotted pit bull tethered out front.

The owner of the dog was inside the store shopping and left her pup outside temporarily. However, one concerned passerby wasn’t aware of this fact.

Upon seeing the tied-up and lonely-looking pup, a stray dog immediately came to his rescue and began to untether him!

Perhaps, the stray was worried that his “friend” had been abandoned, that’s why he instantly went into action to free him. He pulled and pulled on the knots until it loosened up and once it was untied, he went and grabbed the pup from the leash attached to his neck and took the pit bull with him.

“I’ve seen this stray dog around town many times. He always uses the crosswalk to cross the street. He’s a very smart dog,” Dmitriy told The Dodo.

As it turns out, the stray wasn’t just intelligent, he was also kindhearted.

Seeing the pet about to wander off with his newfound pal, Dmitriy and his friend quickly intervened before the pit bull was led away.

“We went into the store and called the owner on the loudspeaker,” he said. “She came outside to get her dog.”

While it had all been a complete misunderstanding, for sure, the stray dog only had good intentions for his “abandoned” friend.

This kindhearted dog’s origins are unknown, but according to Dmitriy, he seems to be in good shape and is faring well even though the streets are his only home.

Hopefully, someone with an equally golden heart would adopt this pup and give him what he truly deserves – a family that will love him forever.

See the good-natured dog in action in the video below.