Man builds whimsical home that looks like a real-life Hobbit house, take a peek inside

Spread positivity on: Pinterest Email

When Stuart Grant built his dream home, he never thought it would resemble a fictional abode that many would recognize. And I think anyone who is a fan of the “Lord of the Rings” franchise would surely love to visit – and even live – in his whimsical home near Tomich, Scotland.

“The Hobbit House” first made its way into the internet after Grant’s nephew, Redditor KahlumG, shared photos of his uncle’s magical abode that resembled Bilbo Baggins’ (hero of author J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit) on-screen home. The outside already looks impressive, but the inside has a lot more surprises in store.

Amazingly, Grant had never seen any of the iconic films when he started building it.

“I had not seen the Lord of the Rings or the Hobbit films before I started my project,” he explained. “Those came later. But I’m not aware of them knowing about my house either. It’s all coincidental.”

In fact, he started building the home in 1984. Grant had been living in Australia for some time but moved back to Scotland after a divorce. He was also broke at the time, which made those days even harder.

“I was living rough. I had a 100-watt bulb, two wooden stools, a camp bed and a gas ring,” he recalled.

Grant had planned to live in a cottage close to the Hobbit House’s current location. Instead, he opted to move into its shed, which used to house various animals such as a cow, pig, calf, donkey, and a few chickens.

“It was full of other people’s junk, tools, cement mixers and such like. But it had four walls and a better view than the house so I put a new roof on it,” he described the place.

Despite the chaos, Grant was able to transform it into a fantastic home unlike no other.

The roof is now coated with vibrant moss, and the walls beneath it are covered in ivy. A pair of gnarled and twisted tree branches flank the home’s front door. Inside, you’ll find colorful crocheted quilts, fine china, mullioned windows, and tables made from tree trunks. The Hobbit House looks like it was taken straight out of a fairytale!

Grant made sure to use the home’s limited space wisely. In the bathroom, there’s a washing machine and a nook next to the toilet, which is entirely encased in wood. Its seat is made from a rough-hewn section of a tree trunk, giving it a beautiful design.

In the yard are a greenhouse and a garden with a pond.

According to Grant’s nephew, his uncle loves receiving guests in the Hobbit House. That’s good news for anyone who wants to see this majestic place in person!

Grant considers himself “the luckiest man alive” to be living in a place like this.

“I live in a stunning part of the world, I have a home that looks like the home I had dreamed about and I get by. The fact that even my door looks like the Hobbit doors in the films is… well it is very strange, isn’t it?”

Check out the gallery below to see more photos of the Hobbit House.