Professional pastry chef turns regular cakes into whimsical miniature scenes of life

An Italian professional pastry chef named Matteo Stucchi is the master of creating sweet treats that delight the taste buds and fascinates with scenes of adorable miniature worlds. The 27-year-old has a knack for whipping up delectable desserts that tickle the fantasy of its viewers.

From tiny figurines working to cover tiramisu with cream and chocolate powder to adventurers rafting on a chocolate river, Stucchi’s culinary creations are witty and entertaining.

The professional pastry chef from Monza, Italy, started his Instagram pastry page in the summer of 2016, and so far, it has amassed a huge following of 251,000 – which isn’t surprising at all. His huge fanbase waits every week to see Stucchi’s portraits of delicious pastries that feature his limitless imagination and incredible pastry skills.

“A dessert’s looks is just as important as its taste,” he said, and we couldn’t agree more.

Maybe the only thing that comes close to this chef’s ingenuity is his patience. Every scene he creates showcases incredible attention to detail, that you’re almost convinced the tiny figurines are alive and able to see and understand the spectacle surrounding them.

As kids, we were often told to not play with our food, but Stucchi clearly didn’t get that memo. However, his parents sure aren’t mad seeing that their son could create these excellent works of luscious artistry. He’s living proof that playing with your food can be both fun and beautiful as long as you know what you’re doing! And clearly, this amazing chef does.

What mainly inspires Stucchi to create these scenarios of little humans building a tiny world is his fascination with construction, the structural formation of architecture, and landscape.

His Instagram username, @idolcidigulliver, ” The Desserts of Gulliver” in English, is a sort of homage to the famous literary satire “Gulliver’s Travels” by Jonathan Swift, a tale that every child has surely heard of. And as you might have guessed, the satire also significantly influenced his pastry art.

Stucchi’s photos are a welcome break from the more serious food photography often posted on Instagram by food establishments. The sugary delights and miniature protagonists interacting with the desserts bring back memories of our childhood when we’d imagine food as something else.

The chef uses fresh fruit, cocoa powder, chocolate, and dollops of cream as the building materials, sometimes coupled with construction vehicles and tools to work, to complete the scene. These elements provide an excellent backdrop for Stucchi’s tiny plastic people. Once he’s done taking photos of the pastries, he offers them to his friends and family who are lucky enough to taste his creations.

Currently, Instagram is the only platform that Stucchi uses to share his work with the world. His dream is to establish his own business someday, so he can continue showcasing the teeny weeny peoples’ sweet adventures.

If that were to happen, he would market his work to creative clients with a liking for playful ideas like this pastry art. And judging by his growing fan count on Instagram, it seems like no marketing effort would be required when the time comes!

