Photographer adds full sets of teeth to baby photos and the results are both funny and creepy

Please share our story on: Pinterest Email

This nurse turned professional photographer took newborn photos to a whole other level by adding full sets of teeth onto the babies’ smiles!

Amy Haehl specializes in wedding and newborn photography and is the owner of Coffee Creek Studio located in Shelbyville, IN. She takes the most stunning pictures of babies, capturing them during their peaceful slumber while they unknowingly wear gentle smiles on their faces.

Scrolling through the gallery of her website and official Facebook page will surely trigger the warm and fuzzy feeling that one gets when they behold something so precious like these little bundles of joy.

Amy worked as an ER nurse for 11 years before she switched to a full-time career in photography, an art that she has loved ever since she was young.

One could say that she is a non-traditional photographer with a knack for making people laugh. Instead of sticking to the usual newborn photos where the babies look perfect and angel-like, Amy tried adding a comical element to their portraits by putting full sets of teeth onto the babies’ smiles!

This crazy idea all began when Amy discovered the FaceApp, a mobile application that can transform a person’s face to look older, younger, etc. But instead of editing photos of herself, she tried the smile filter on some of the newborn photos that she took – with the parents’ permission of course.

The results were hilarious! Amy didn’t want to keep the fun to herself, so she created a Facebook photo album where she compiled the babies’ teethy images and titled it ‘If Babies Had Teeth’.

“I haven’t laughed this hard in a long time. I could have gone back and done this to every single cute baby that has ever come to my studio. Can’t. Stop. Laughing,” she wrote.

What inspired her to do this was simple – she wanted to make people laugh.

“I just did them because I thought I love to laugh and thought it would be something funny to share with my followers,” the photographer said when we reached out to her for comment.

Though several people found the photos quite unsettling, the major response she received was positive.

“People overall have found them quite hilarious but then at the same time a little creepy because they’re so unnatural,” she revealed.

Truly, laughter is the best medicine, and you can get it by looking at these funny newborn pictures in the gallery below!