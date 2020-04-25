Spread positivity on: Pinterest Email

In the late 80s to the early 90s, boy bands ruled, and a handful of these bands were among biggest musical acts in the world. That exclusive group included the New Kids on the Block (NKOTB), composed of Jonathan and Jordan Knight, Joey McIntyre, Donnie Wahlberg, and Danny Wood, all from Dorchester, Massachusetts. While the group disbanded in 1994, they would have a number of highly anticipated reunions on and off through the years. Now they’re back and just released a coronavirus-inspired track to benefit the non-profit program No Kid Hungry.

In their prime, NKOTB was a worldwide phenomenon, selling 70 million records and packing stadiums during massive concert tours. Sine their split in 1994, the group has reunited to stage concerts and release a few more albums.

In 2011, the group embarked on a wildly popular tour with another hugely successful boy band, the Backstreet Boys. NKOTB remains popular, which is why there is a lot of interest in the new song for the No Kid Hungry campaign.

“House Party” is typical New Kids on the Block – a danceable pop tune that’s easy to sing to. The song is a joyful break from the stresses of the ongoing pandemic, but with a timely message as well. It actually celebrates the benefits of staying at home, and playing one’s part to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Lyrics such as “It’s safe inside now/We’re gonna turn the lights down/Don’t you wanna let your feelings go?” are definitely lockdown-appropriate. The band goes on to sing “Live our lives now, we’re gonna pump it real loud. Don’t say no, girl, here we go: House party!”

Merchandise sales and all net proceeds from “House Party” will benefit No Kid Hungry, a U.S.-based non-profit campaign that aims to feed vulnerable children during the coronavirus crisis.

Written and produced by Donnie Wahlberg and Deekay Music, the song was put together following quarantine protocols – using FaceTime and computer apps. Wahlberg said, “We were just talking and fans were asking about new music and I just threw out maybe one of our musical friends is hearing this and will send us a song. Literally, an hour later a song was in my phone via text, a music track, and I sat right there at the table and just started writing ‘House Party.'”

He added, “I was inspired. People need to be entertained, to feel light, to be happy. If we can do even the smallest thing to lift someone’s day, we will do that.”

The upbeat song was made even better with the collaboration of various musical artists, including Boyz II Men, Jordin Sparks, Big Freedia, and Naughty by Nature.

The music video is just as cheerful, with the band members joined by a star-studded line-up of friends. Different video clips showed celebrities enjoying themselves at home, including Mark Wahlberg dancing with his children in the kitchen, and Carrie Underwood, in her bedroom and singing along to the lyrics while wearing a New Kids on the Block shirt.

Comedian Ken Jeong was seen trying to nap on his couch, while Derek Hough and Nicole Scherzinger showed up dancing along from their respective locations. A fun clip showed couple Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg, in matching white sweatshirts, showing off some impressive choreographed dance moves.

Overall, the fun, light-hearted dance anthem is a great effort to address a serious problem, which has been worsened by the coronavirus crisis. Initiated by the Share Our Strength organization, No Kid Hungry endeavors to end child hunger in America by ensuring that healthy food gets to children who need it the most so that they can thrive.

With schools on lockdown due to the crisis, children who depend on school meals for sustenance are likely to go hungry. No Kids Hungry is working hard so that such children will continue to have healthy meals even while schools are closed.

New Kids on the Block and their friends and are doing their part to fight COVID-19, this time through music. Wahlberg said, “If we can do even the smallest thing to lift someone’s day we will do that. And in doing so, we will also donate all net proceeds to benefit No Kid Hungry. All we want to do is give back in the best way we know how.”

Aside from the song, NKOTB is auctioning a tour package to benefit No Kid Hungry. It includes two tour stops and for one night, the winner gets to join the band on the tour bus. The winning bidder will also receive two tickets to a future NKOTB tour, hotel accommodations, round-trip air tickets for two, a merchandise bundle, and access to the tour meet and greets with NKOTB! Phew!

This is certainly a dream come true for a lucky and hardcore NKOTB fan. Bidding is currently open and will run through May 8.

Contribute to No Kid Hungry and join the party in the video below:

