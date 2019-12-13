Nike releases new shoes specifically-designed for nurses, doctors, and health providers

Please share our story on: Pinterest Email

Nike has released a brand new model of sneakers specifically-designed for nurses, doctors, and health providers.

The sportswear giant launched the Air Zoom Pulse, “a shoe for everyday heroes”, designed to cater to the specific needs of people in the medical field. A pair costs $120 and will be available for purchase on December 14.

These professionals are on their feet for hours at a time, and Nike created this model to “secure the foot in all hospital conditions,” according to a press release.

Health providers at OHSU Doernbecher Children’s Hospital in Portland, Oregon, took the Nike Air Zoom Pulse for a test run. They provided their insights throughout the sessions, and the designers of the shoe became aware of the rigors of their daily work.

For example, they learned that nurses walk approximately four to five miles and sit for less than an hour during a 12-hour shift. Add to that the fact that their job is both mentally and physically draining.

The design of the shoe was meant to make life easier for these health providers. It is easy to get on and off because of its laceless feature, and it is also simple to clean. It has an elastic strap for flexibility and comfort. It features a full-rubber outsole, and according to Nike, wearing it feels like “a soft, snug hug.”

Each of the shoes also have Nike’s Asterix logo, representing their belief that “If you have a body, you are an athlete.”

One can think of the product as an upgraded version of the traditional clog. The industry favorite’s useful features were incorporated into the Air Pulse Zoom to allow for a smooth natural motion.

Bearing in mind that medical workers may encounter accidental spills during their shift, the sneakers were designed with a coated toe box that protects against any type of liquid.

The Nike Air Zoom Pulse comes in seven different designs – six of which were created by patients. 100% of the profits from the sale of these patient-designed shoes will be donated to OHSU Doernbecher Children’s Hospital.

The sneakers are already gaining a lot of traction online, but some people were hoping that Nike offered them at a much lower price.

“@Nike How about an AFFORDABLE shoe for healthcare workers? Based on what many healthcare workers’ salaries, student loans, and other costs of living, $120 is not exactly affordable,” a Twitter user said.

Others were just simply ecstatic to have gotten their new pairs of shoes for their loved ones and for themselves.

“Last time I splurged on #Nike was in 2006 during Basic. But these are so gorgeous and comfy! Can’t wait to see how they hold up on the job,” a Twitter user said, along with a photo of her holding up her new sneakers.

“I did not think I’d buy @Nike special edition shoes this morning but here I am and I somehow got them before they sold out. My sister’s partner is gonna have the fanciest footware in his hospital,” another tweeted.

This new shoe model really deserves the praise for bearing in mind the comfort of medical professionals. Head on over to the Nike Store to shop for these revolutionary sneakers.