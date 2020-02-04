NFL Player celebrates Super Bowl win by paying all the adoption fees in a Missouri animal shelter

Please share our story on: Pinterest Email

The Kansas City Chiefs’ recent Super Bowl victory also became a win for our furry friends across the country. Derrick Nnadi celebrated their triumph by sponsoring the adoption fees of over 100 dogs in a Missouri shelter!

Every pooch in need of a family at the KC Pet Project animal shelter is free to adopt now, all thanks to the Chiefs’ defensive tackle.

The football star has loved dogs ever since he was young.

“All my life I always wanted a dog,” he told CNN. “Growing up I didn’t have a pet, my parents didn’t really allow pets.”

But during his senior year in college, Nnadi finally got his first dog, Rocky. The special bond he formed with his four-legged companion inspired him to help other animals in need.

“When I first got him, he was very timid,” Nnadi, who currently has two dogs of his own, said. “It made me think of how other animals, whether they’re owned or in a shelter, are feeling scared and alone.”

Through the Derrick Nnadi Foundation, the player teamed up with KC Pet Project – a non-profit animal shelter in Kansas City, Missouri – during his second year in the NFL. For every Kansas City Chiefs win this season, Nnadi pays for the adoption fee of one dog. The team won 15 times, including the post-season. The shelter informed CBS News via email that all the dogs funded by Nnadi during the season have already found their forever homes.

Nnadi’s foundation is dedicated to helping communities in both Kansas City and Virginia Beach, where the player grew up. Aside from the KC Pet Project, he has also partnered with Ronald McDonald House and the Boys and Girls Club on previous projects.

When the Chiefs made it to the Super Bowl, Nnadi made a huge promise – that he would be sponsoring every dog’s adoption fee in the shelter if his team won. The KC Pet Project is home to over a hundred dogs, and the average adoption fee is $150.

Nnadi says it gave him the extra motivation to play his best during the game. When the Chiefs won, he reveled in their victory by forming “snow angels” in the confetti scattered on the field. The player knew that he was celebrating two wins!

“I’ve never been a champion before. All the years of me playing football, that first time honestly feels like the best day of my life,” he said.

The KC Pet Project officially announced the good news on their Facebook page:

“KC WINS! We are so excited to announce that the Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle, Derrick Nnadi is choosing to celebrate the Super Bowl win by paying for the adoptions of all the adoptable dogs currently at KC Pet Project! We have had an amazing, season-long, partnership with Derrick and he couldn’t have thought of a better ending,” the shelter wrote.

Tori Fugate, the shelter’s chief communications officer, told CNN:

“Thanks to his incredible support, more than 100 available dogs in our care will have their adoption fees sponsored starting today.”

The shelter has nurtured over 10,000 animals a year, according to its website. Click HERE if you’re looking to adopt a furry friend of your own.

What an amazing gesture from a wonderful human being. Derrick Nnadi has surely made lots of dogs and aspiring dog owners happy!