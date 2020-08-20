Coffee shop musician sings surprise duet with famous singer without knowing it

Spread positivity on: Pinterest Email

It was quite the day in paradise for one street performer, playing his ukulele in Honolulu Coffee Kona in Hawaii when he met the man that inspired him to perform. Clint Alama was playing Matisyahu’s ‘One Day’, a single from 2009 when the Jewish reggae performer caught the tune and decided to stop by for a listen. Looking totally incognito, Matis joins in on Clint’s singing every once in a strum, making the dude’s day

The video was recorded by Matisyahu bassist Stu Brooks, shows the spontaneous duet that followed between local musician Clint Alama and his musical inspiration.

“Matisyahu was taking in the local sounds last Friday in Hawaii when he heard a familiar tune. It was a street performer on ukulele, jamming to 2009’s “One Day.” “Do you know who wrote that song?” Matisyahu asks. “Matis,” Alama answers. “I’m Matisyahu,” the Jewish reggae artist replied. Pretty good timing, to say the least. Matisyahu was in town to headline the MayJah RayJah Music Festival and gifted a set of guest passes to Alama, no doubt making the ukulele player’s day.” – Stu Brooks said.

“I’m standing right next to him and then I realize he doesn’t know it’s me, and my bass player was like, ‘You should sing with him,’ but I don’t typically do that kind of thing,” Matisyahu told Billboard. “If he doesn’t know it’s me, he’ll think I’m some random dude trying to steal his thunder and I didn’t want to mess up his game.”

“Oh, shoots, it’s you! What’s up, my brother? You look different, kid!” says the starstruck performer when he realizes he just sang a song with it’s original artist! What a day to be alive!

Occurred on July 31, 2016, Maui, Hawaii, USA. The video was recorded by Matisyahu bassist Stu Brooks, demonstrates the unconstrained two-part harmony that took after between nearby performer Clint Alama and his melodic motivation. Brooks captured the event on video, noting “it took a second for it all to sink in. Loved this moment. Matisyahu was in town for the MayJah RayJah music festival on Maui and at the Waikiki Shell.

After the reveal, the couple chilled for a bit and Matisyahu gave his new companion tickets for that night’s show. He said he understands that unless individuals are no-nonsense fans they won’t remember him nowadays, which he sort of preferences. Dreams do come true!

Matisyahu, is a Jewish American vocalist, beatboxer, and alternative rock musician. His real name is Matthew Paul Miller however, he goes by his stage name Matisyahu which means ‘Gift of God’.

“Get ready for an amazing year filled with music of rebirth. And for those concerned with my naked face, don’t worry… you haven’t seen the last of my facial hair.” Matisyahu says.

This story made possible via Rumble | Viral Hog.