Man tips hairstylist $2,500, leaves another $3,300 for entire barbershop staff

The employees at Floyd’s 99 barbershop in Denver were all shocked as they received a generous blessing from an anonymous client. After two months without business, the shop finally reopened and served customers who needed a haircut after being locked up at home.

Though hairstylist Ilisia Novotny was not scheduled to work on this day, she wholeheartedly welcomed a walk-in customer and gave him a clean cut. It was the end of a busy day but Novotny didn’t refuse to serve this man who later became an “angel” to her and her co-workers.

“I had 15 minutes left in my shift, and he walked up and asked if I could squeeze him in,” Novotny said. “I know how many people are desperate for a haircut right now so I didn’t mind.”

Novotny had a chat with the customer while she’s cutting his hair and she found out he just moved to Denver. They talked about their love for the Chicago Cubs and how difficult the two months had been for everyone. The man also asked how she and her co-workers were getting by amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the shutdown of businesses.

Before the man left the barbershop, he said something that really confused her: “Just so you know, the tip is not a mistake.” Novotny was still clueless about what the man meant when her co-workers rushed inside and informed her about the tip.

It turned out that the man left her a $2,500-tip on top of the $27 haircut. “I cried,” Novotny said. “I’m a single mother. It’s been rough the last few months not knowing what’s going to happen, not knowing when we might reopen so I could go back to work.”

In addition to the huge tip, the anonymous customer also left $1,000 for the general manager, $500 for the receptionist and $1,800 for other 18 employees of the barbershop. “For him to come back and give out such generous tips to all my colleagues really just left me speechless,” said Novotny. “I can’t even tell you how much this means to us all.”

The 32-year-old single mom made good use of the tip by paying her rent in advance, which she couldn’t do when the barbershop was still closed. In the past two months, she had to make an arrangement with her landlord and utility company about her rent. The tip will also be a great help for the treatment of her son who has a hearing impairment.

Since the shop reopened, Novotny’s appointment scheduled has been packed. According to her, “Coming back and having clients, even people you don’t know, show so much love, it felt great,”

There are lots of people who come as a “blessing in disguise” to others in need. In fact, this is not the first time that a customer left a huge amount of tip during this pandemic. Earlier this May, a customer gave a $1,300 tip at Frog & The Bull where he ordered food worth $337.

Last month, American actor Tyler Perry left the struggling workers of West Paces in Houston with a total of $21,000. They each had $500 to help their families in these trying times.

It is amazing that despite all the struggles we are facing during the COVID-19 pandemic, we see a lot of humanitarian efforts not only from celebrities but also from ordinary people. Hence, let’s continue to help each other in the simplest ways we can. It doesn’t matter if it’s a $5 tip; any amount or any form of help will mean a lot to a person in need.