Homeless dog visits Subway shop every night for a free meal

Every night, this stray dog arrives outside the doors of a Subway and waits there patiently, excited to partake of the regular free meal which the restaurant staff prepares just for her.

The dog has never missed a visit to her favorite restaurant for a whole year, and it earned her the nickname “Subway Sally”.

The employees are more than happy to give Sally her much-deserved supper. Sometimes, her meals will include pieces of chicken. Other times, they will give her some bacon. Every single time, the pup eats whatever is given to her appreciatively. When she’s done, she’ll wash it all down with a little cup of water.

A week ago, TikTok user Gio, who goes by the handle @kxnuko in the platform, shared Sally’s story with the rest of the world. He works at the Subway branch where the dog gets her free meals, and for a whole year, he has observed Sally’s nightly routine.

Gio has shared three videos documenting Sally’s habit in his TikTok page. The first clip shows the dog patiently sitting outside as Gio starts putting on his gloves and dropping pieces of chicken and bacon on a wrapper before giving it to the hungry customer. Upon receiving it, Sally gobbled it up in no time!

In the second clip, Gio can be seen feeding Sally yet again, explaining that if the dog arrives too late for her free meal, she will simply head over to the Taco Bell across the street.

Gio’s videos about Sally have gained global attention, with the first one having garnered 3.1 million views. With that kind of reach, Gio has had to address a few questions that people have about Sally.

Some people noted that Sally’s fur was too clean and shiny for her to be a stray. Others suggested that she might have a home and just likes to sneak out every night for treats on the side. Gio denied all these theories by confirming that the community looks after the stray. Also, a kind lady who owns a nearby flower shop occasionally gives Sally baths.

People were also asking why he couldn’t take Sally home, and he answered by saying that he already owns five cats. He also lives in a very low-income area, which means that pet food is an expense that most people in the area can’t afford.

“There are a lot of strays in our town,” Gio said. “I live in a very poor town. More often than not, people can’t pay for pet food.”

Gio also didn’t want to bring Sally to a dog shelter because the nearest one is 20 miles away, plus, it has a high kill rate.

Sally seemed like she didn’t want a home either. In the third video, multiple college girls can be seen trying to take her home, but they failed.

“Multiple people have tried taking her but she never wants to go,” Gio wrote in a comment. “I suspect she has a regular place to sleep and possibly care for her puppies.”

Though she has several people looking after her, Sally’s life on the streets has been far from easy. Since Gio started working at that Subway location, he says he has seen Sally have four litters.

Gio assured that they will always care for Sally as long as they can.

“My co-workers and I are still going to feed her, so don’t worry about that,” he said in a video.

Thanks to Gio and his co-workers, this Subway pup will never miss her dinner!

Not to be dramatic but I would die for Subway Sally pic.twitter.com/T7ufMbYEfR — 𝗮𝗻𝗼𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿 L (@wydsimp) January 6, 2020

h/t : The Dodo