Girl wanted to communicate with deaf delivery driver, so she learned sign language just for him

Spread positivity on: Pinterest Email

This girl wanted to communicate better with their deaf delivery driver, so one day, she greeted him a good morning and in sign language!

The coronavirus pandemic has completely altered our way of living – it rid us of our jobs, forced us to close our businesses, and kept us far from our loved ones. Despite all the terrible things that have happened, this crisis also brought out some of humanity’s best virtues.

While there is bad news every day, we still hear many stories about people showing generosity, compassion, and kindness towards others. One perfect example is this beautiful friendship story between a young girl and a delivery driver.

Tallulah from Ashton-Under-Lyne in Greater Manchester formed an unlikely bond with Hermes delivery driver Tim Joseph, who has been delivering parcels in their street twice a week. The girl wanted him to know just how much she appreciated all his hard work amid the lockdown, so she learned sign language.

Tallulah knew she’d get her message across much better if she knew how to do it, so she got down the basics.

One morning, Tallulah’s mom, Amy Roberts, captured her daughter and Tim’s heartwarming interaction. The clip shows the girl standing in her front garden, telling Tim to “have a good day” and in sign language.

Looking pleasantly surprised, Tim, in turn, teaches the young girl how to sign “good morning, have a good day” while beaming with joy. She repeats his actions and watches as the delivery driver approves, signaling that she did it right!

“This is our @Hermesparcels delivery man, we see him 1 or 2 times a week, start of lockdown Tallulah drew him a #thankyou, he still has it proudly on show in his van, they have built up quite a friendship over these last few weeks @ststephensaud #proudmum,” Amy tweeted along with the video.

The adorable clip racked up thousands of likes on Twitter and had the internet swooning over the sweet interaction. Many people praised Tallulah for her kindness.

“You are a very special and beautiful little girl Tallulah. He is the best delivery driver we have round here! He’s always so pleased/happy when we sign hello and thank you to him #proudfriends #bekind,” one user wrote.

“Absolutely love this. Young people are so amazing and uncluttered with other peoples opinions and take people at face value. A lesson for us all,” another person said.

Tim spoke about the viral clip in an interview with the BBC.

“Tallulah realized I was deaf and then one day she surprised me when she signed to me, “have a good day.” I think she must have learned sign language at school. I was very happy and I then showed Tallulah how to sign, “good morning, have a good day” and then she signed it perfectly and it made my day,” he said.

As Amy said in her tweet, Tallulah also drew a rainbow for Tim as a thank you note. The delivery driver loved it so much that he proudly displayed the drawing in his van.

Amy tweeted a follow-up photo showing the two unlikely friends giving a thumbs up of appreciation for all the love they’ve received online.

“Tallulah & Tim just had their Tuesday catch up, like us, Tim is overwhelmed with everyones lovely comments and interest. He signed to us that he cried with joy. So #thankyou in a world where you can be anything.. #bemoretallulah #bemoretim @ststephensaud @Hermesparcels,” she tweeted.

With their little interaction going viral, Tim’s hope is this: “I hope more people learn to sign and we bring more people together.”

May we all learn to show kindness like Talulah (see video) in our own little way, just like Tallulah. Make someone’s day and share this beautiful story of friendship!

This is our @Hermesparcels delivery man, we see him 1 or 2 times a week, start of lockdown Tallulah drew him a #thankyou 🌈, he still has it proudly on show in his van, they have built up quite a friendship over these last few weeks @ststephensaud #proudmum pic.twitter.com/JELmaibyIM — Amy Roberts (@mummybear1903) June 19, 2020